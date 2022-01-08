Athletic Support: “Daughter can’t keep weight-loss resolution”

It’s long been said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and while this has since been debunked, it is true that eating a nutrient dense dish to start off your day will give you the necessary energy to feel great in the coming hours. Kickstarting your morning with a meal that will keep you full through a combination of fiber, protein, and healthy carbs is ideal not only for weight loss, but the maintenance of your body as well, and overnight oats are some of the best for checking this box.

DIETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO