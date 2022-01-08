ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Athletic Support: “Daughter can’t keep weight-loss resolution”

Courier News
 2 days ago

Dear Athletic Support: My daughter is big on New Year’s resolutions. She’s in high school, and for as long as I can remember, she’s always made a resolution. I don’t have...

www.couriernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

If all I do is walk, is that a good enough workout?

As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
WORKOUTS
Ok Magazine

Jazz Jennings Struggles In The Gym After 100 Pound Weight Gain As Her Family Tries To Hold Her Accountable: 'This Is Embarrassing'

Jazz Jennings is attempting to shed some weight after ballooning up to 234 pounds, but finding the process to be extremely difficult. In a sneak peek of Tuesday's all new episode of TLC's hit series I Am Jazz, the 21-year-old hits the gym with the motivation of her pals. "I can't do this. But I can, and I'll try... but I can't," she spills in a confessional, reported People.
WEIGHT LOSS
artvoice.com

Is Oatmeal Good for Weight Loss

Oatmeal is a great breakfast option for many people around the world. But, like other foods, you may have concerns about whether it contributes to your progress as far as losing weight goes. Oatmeal is classified as healthy food, but like every other food, the quality and the amount you...
DIETS
blavity.com

Singer Syleena Johnson Flexes New Muscles On TV Show And Shares Weight Loss Tips

Singer Syleena Johnson always had goals outside of her music career, including one surprising fitness aspiration that she kept private until recently. The Grammy-nominated artist was silently grinding toward becoming a fitness competitor, but things didn't immediately pan out how she planned. "I always wanted to do this, but I...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resolutions#Vegan
Woman's World

Walking for This Many Minutes Each Day Boosts Weight Loss

The new year is almost here, and if you’re like us, you’re ready to kiss 2021 goodbye and start 2022 off right. If one of your goals is to get healthier and feel better, one of the best ways to do that is to move your body more. And it’s not as hard as you might think: Research shows that simply walking for a half hour each day can help you meet your weight loss goals!
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
myfitnesspal.com

Victoria Lost 100 Pounds in 1 Year with MyFitnessPal

On January 1, 2019, Victoria Feldt’s life changed. That was the fateful day she turned a New Year’s resolution — something she’d tried in the past without success — into a lasting lifestyle change. The seeds were planted one month prior, when she discovered MyFitnessPal. “I decided that on January 1 I was going to start counting calories, eating in moderation and listening to my body.” This decision proved to be the right one, kicking off a 100-pound weight loss that saw Feldt gain strength, mentally and physically.
WEIGHT LOSS
countryliving.com

Ree Drummond Says At-Home "Lunges and Squats" Helped Her Lose Nearly 60 Pounds

At 52, Ree Drummond is feeling stronger than ever. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, The Pioneer Woman revealed she recently lost over 50 pounds. Drummond was inspired to make healthier changes after “hitting rock bottom” one night while indulging in chips and salsa. “I thought that night, 'I am going to start tomorrow, I am doing something different,'” she said.
WEIGHT LOSS
SELF

A Lower-Body Exercise Routine to Build Balance and Strength

Guess what? After today’s lower-body exercise, you will have reached the halfway point of the challenge. Big congrats! That means now is a good time to check in with yourself and assess where you are. How do you feel? What changes have you noticed? Are you feeling more energized? Stronger? Can you eke out a few more reps, or go up in weight? Are you feeling more confident about all these moves?
WORKOUTS
shefinds

4 Simple Overnight Oat Recipes To Keep You Full For Healthy Weight Loss

It’s long been said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and while this has since been debunked, it is true that eating a nutrient dense dish to start off your day will give you the necessary energy to feel great in the coming hours. Kickstarting your morning with a meal that will keep you full through a combination of fiber, protein, and healthy carbs is ideal not only for weight loss, but the maintenance of your body as well, and overnight oats are some of the best for checking this box.
DIETS
Shape Magazine

This Active Recovery Workout Will Help You Bring Your A-Game to Every Routine

If you have grown to love your fitness routine, it can be tough to give it up — even for a day. You understand firsthand what moving your body, working toward goals, and getting the powerful rush of endorphins can do for your mental health and overall wellbeing. Nevertheless, if you aren't allowing yourself a proper rest day, you're setting yourself up for failure down the road.
WORKOUTS
boxrox.com

20 Tough Rich Froning Workouts Every Athlete Must Try

Time to get fit with these Rich Froning CrossFit workouts. An iconic Crossfit Games Champion and an athlete that helped to shape CrossFit into what it is today, Rich is a true legend. But this legend was born from steel and sweat. Rich trains like a beast and there is a reason other Athletes always ask: ‘What´s Rich doing?’
WORKOUTS
People

Mom Drops 100 Lbs. After Daughter Teaches Her to Count Macros: 'She Knows What She's Talking About!'

Bridget Shinn was a chronic fad dieter. "I had been up and down my entire life," says the 61-year-old from Conway, Arkansas. "If it was a Monday, I was on a new diet." The legal assistant had also had two failed weight loss surgeries, including gastric sleeve. "I didn't learn anything," Shinn tells PEOPLE for the Half Their Size issue. "Weight loss surgery doesn't fix your brain. It fixes your body — and that is not enough."
DIETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy