Athletic Support: “Daughter can’t keep weight-loss resolution”

On January 1, 2019, Victoria Feldt’s life changed. That was the fateful day she turned a New Year’s resolution — something she’d tried in the past without success — into a lasting lifestyle change. The seeds were planted one month prior, when she discovered MyFitnessPal. “I decided that on January 1 I was going to start counting calories, eating in moderation and listening to my body.” This decision proved to be the right one, kicking off a 100-pound weight loss that saw Feldt gain strength, mentally and physically.
Comments / 0