Dog killed in fire at apartment complex

By Ana Rodriguez
8 News Now
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire on Friday at the Solitude at Centennial Apartments in the northwest part of the valley.

The building was evacuated and a child and three adults made it out, but a small dog did not survive.

The fire was visible from the balcony of a 2nd-floor apartment in a two-story apartment building.

The damage is estimated at about $75,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation

8 News Now

8 News Now

