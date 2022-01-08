Dog killed in fire at apartment complex
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Fire Rescue responded to an apartment fire on Friday at the Solitude at Centennial Apartments in the northwest part of the valley.
The building was evacuated and a child and three adults made it out, but a small dog did not survive.
The fire was visible from the balcony of a 2nd-floor apartment in a two-story apartment building.
The damage is estimated at about $75,000.
The cause of the fire is still under investigationCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.
Comments / 0