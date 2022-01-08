ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
December Was Aviation’s Top Month In 2021 Despite Omicron

By Chris Loh
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the rapid spread of the Omicron variant around the world throughout the last month and a half, the aviation industry experienced its busiest month of the year in December 2021. And while tens of thousands of flights were canceled, data provided by Cirium showed that 2.43 million flights took place...

UA1 Becomes United Airlines’ Longest Route For 2 Months

United resumed UA1 – from San Francisco to Singapore – on January 5th. It is currently the airline’s longest route, although that’ll change in March. While the Star Alliance carrier has served Singapore for decades, historically via Hong Kong and Tokyo, it wasn’t until 2016 that non-stops began.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Looking Ahead: Hawaiian Airlines And The Boeing 787

For the last few years, one of the most hotly-awaited aircraft deliveries has been Hawaiian Airlines’ Boeing 787s. If all goes well, 2022 is expected to be the year that the airline takes on the type. Onboard, the aircraft is expected to be the next step in Hawaiian’s continued positioning as a premium leisure carrier. To learn more about how the airline thought about the aircraft in 2021 and how it expects its rollout, Simple Flying spoke with Brent Overbeek, SVP of Revenue Management and Network Planning at Hawaiian.
HAWAII STATE
American Airlines Investigates Pilot’s ‘Lets Go Brandon’ Bag Tag

American Airlines is investigating a disgruntled tweet regarding one of its pilots. The tweet, posted by a passenger, showed an American Airlines pilot preparing to board a flight with a visible ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ tag attached to his bag. The phrase is known to be a political statement used by pro-Trump supporters.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
American Airlines Makes Early 2022 Cuts As It Manages Staffing

As 2022 gets off to a start, airlines are facing a new problem of crew shortages due to the contagious Omicron variant and other related issues. American Airlines has thus decided to make some targeted schedule reductions in the domestic, regional market to prevent large operational disruptions. As part of the cuts, American will mostly be reducing frequencies and, unlike other airlines, will not cut any destinations from its network.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Omicron Forces Alaska Airlines To Cut 10% Of January Flights

Alaska Airlines has revealed it will be cutting its flight schedule by 10%. The airline becomes the latest to react to the fast-spreading Omicron COVID-19 variant, which is causing issues with staff availability at airlines, particularly in the United States. Things seemed to be going so well for airlines in...
ALASKA STATE
Airlines cancel another 1,600 flights

(CNN) — Airlines continue to cancel and delay flights by the thousands as their operations struggle with an untold number of workers calling out sick with coronavirus. Carriers have canceled more than 1,620 flights as of Thursday afternoon and delayed more than 1,350 nationwide according to flight tracking site FlightAware. On Wednesday, US airlines canceled a total 1,790 flights and delayed another 6,097 flights.
INDUSTRY
AOL Corp

The world's safest airline for 2022 revealed, and it's largely influenced by COVID safety

At a time when another COVID-19 surge clouds over traveling, the value of airline safety is at an all-time high. The focus on safety around the virus is reflected in AirlineRatings.com's annual list of the world's safest airlines, with some significant changes seen in 2021. Across the board, the second year of the pandemic showed continued low numbers of passengers on flights taking the skies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
erienewsnow.com

Here's who to blame for airlines' cancellation chaos

A surge in Covid cases and severe winter storms created a miserable holiday travel season for hundreds of thousands of stranded airline passengers. But airlines' staffing cuts were also to blame for the 20,000 US flight that have been canceled over the last two weeks. Airlines went into the busiest...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fast Company

Safest airlines 2022: Reigning champ Qantas takes a nosedive, and Southwest falls off the list

As both travel and coronavirus cases surge, AirlineRatings.com has released its annual ranking of the world’s safest airlines, and this year’s list saw some turbulence. Notably, Qantas, the famously safe Australian carrier that topped the list for the past few years, took a steep nosedive down to seventh place. That was due to a “slight increase in incidents coupled with the fleet age,” AirlineRatings.com’s editor-in-chief Geoffrey Thomas told CNN. While the website doesn’t specify, it doesn’t escape notice that Qantas made a high-profile gaffe in October, when a Boeing flight en route from Perth to Adelaide had to be diverted due to a fuel imbalance, which was classified as a “serious incident.” (An imbalance occurs when the fuel tanks on the left and right wings of the place contain unequal amounts, making one side heavier than the other.)
INDUSTRY
Travel Weekly

Norwegian Air’s December figures hit by Omicron

More than 930,000 passengers flew with Norwegian Air in December – a significant year-on-year increase but still “strongly affected” by Covid-19 restrictions. The Scandinavian carrier said Christmas and New Year flights operated as planned although the capacity “took into account lower demand as a result of the positive infection situation and government-imposed restrictions”.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Losing An Engine Without Realising: Northwest Flight 5

When you hear about aircraft ‘losing an engine,’ you probably think of the loss being in terms of engine power. But what about when an aircraft physically loses an engine by becoming detached from it altogether? Just such a thing happened to a Northwest Airlines Boeing 727 en route from Miami to Minneapolis, with the incident occurring 32 years ago today.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Czech Airlines Technics Eyes More Focus Overhauling Landing Gear

Czech Airlines Technics, a subsidiary of Prague Airport, has continued to secure new contracts and is still seeing sustained business growth despite the downturn in the aviation industry. In 2021, this aircraft maintenance provider actually managed to exceed its average annual capacity. A promising period for Czech Airlines Technics. Even...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seekingalpha.com

United Airlines offers pilots triple pay to combat flight disruptions

Many Americans are dreaming about road trips these days as air travel appears to be only getting worse. More than 2,600 U.S. flights were canceled on Sunday due to inclement weather and the Omicron variant, which is causing severe staffing shortages among crews. That's on top of the 2,700 cancellations on Saturday, with delays seen for the majority of flights that managed to take off over the weekend.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

MKM Partners' Top Picks In Airline Sector For 2022

Cunningham mentions that while U.S. airlines have been trading in tandem during the pandemic, they will begin to bifurcate in a post-pandemic environment. Carriers that benefit from international and corporate recovery or have a compelling cost story will be this year's winners, he added. The analyst's top pick for 2022...
ECONOMY
simpleflying.com

Which Airlines Flew The Most Trijets?

From the 1960s and 1970s, three-engine trijet aircraft were a common sight with many airlines. They served an important role. Three engines were more economical than four, but flight operations were not limited as strictly as twin-engine aircraft. With the rise in twins’ ability and the introduction of ETOPS regulations, the popularity of trijets decreased. For a long time, though, they formed a significant part of many airline fleets – especially in the US and in Russia.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

