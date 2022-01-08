Vienna Blood, the cerebral crime drama set in glittering 1900s Vienna, returns for a second season featuring three new two-part mysteries. Vienna Blood is set in the early 1900s in the dangerous and dazzling European capital, where radical new ideas about philosophy, psychology and art are espoused in the city’s opulent cafes and opera houses. But beneath the genteel glamour, a dangerous undercurrent of nationalism and anti-Semitism is on the rise—and murder is afoot. Joining forces to solve the crimes are Max Liebermann, a brilliant young doctor and disciple of the controversial psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud, and world-weary Detective Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt.
