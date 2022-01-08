Vienna Blood

We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. If you enjoy music and art, want to see beautiful architecture and love relaxing with food and wine, a Vienna, Austria, honeymoon could be perfect for you. As the birthplace of musicians like Mozart and Beethoven, Vienna is known as the "City of Music," so you'll often find live music in cafes. Vienna is also known for its Baroque architecture and opulent palaces that once housed the grand Habsburg Monarchy.

