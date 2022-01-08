ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The ‘B2B’ meet of leading tour operators in the country has been launched in Kovalam to promote tourism centers in Kerala

By Tourism News live
tourismnewslive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeading tour operators of the country gathered in Kovalam on Friday to prepare useful packages to promote major tourism destinations in the state and to strengthen cooperation with tourism partners. The three-day campaign is jointly organized by the South Kerala Hoteliers Forum (SKHF) and the Kochi-based Tourism Professionals Club (TPC) with...

www.tourismnewslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Cook Islands to open for tourism from January 13

Rarotonga [Cook Islands], January 1 (ANI): Cook Islands to open for tourism from January 14 for fully vaccinated New Zealanders. The Cooks is one of a few countries in the world that has never recorded a case of Covid-19 and it will re-open their borders to fully-vaccinated Kiwi travellers from January 13, 2022.
WORLD
tourismnewslive.com

Agasthyakoodam Season Trekking: Online booking date changed

In the wake of the covid expansion, the online booking for Agasthyakoodam season trekking, which was scheduled to start at 11 am on today, has been postponed. The revised date and time will be announced later, the Thiruvananthapuram Wildlife Warden said. Agasthyakoodam is one of the important trekking destinations in Kerala. The trekking was scheduled for January 14 to February 26. For more information – Call :0471-2360762.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kovalam#B2b#Travel Agents#Skhf#Kerala Tourism#Destination Promotion#Etaa
Robb Report

A Giant 683-Pound Blue Sapphire Was Discovered in Sri Lanka. It Could Be Worth More Than $100 Million.

Sri Lanka’s City of Gems is certainly living up to its moniker. A few months after unwitting construction workers discovered the world’s largest star sapphire cluster in a backyard in Ratnapura, a Sri Lankan gem company has shown off one of the biggest natural corundums ever found in the country. The royally massive gemstone, dubbed the Queen of Asia, tips the scales at a staggering 683 pounds. It was discovered in a gem pit in the southern city of Ratnapura in September, but was unveiled by the owners last Sunday. Sri Lanka’s National Gem and Jewelry Authority carried out a series of...
INDIA
Daily Mail

Carnival cruise ship docked in Mexico with 69 positive COVID cases 'isn't allowing non-infected passengers to disembark' despite country saying it would accept healthy travelers

More than 3,000 passengers aboard a cruise ship carrying 69 people infected with COVID were reportedly blocked for disembarking by Carnival Cruise Line after health officials in the western Mexico state of Jalisco requested negative tests for all traveler who sought to leave the liner. Mexico news outlet Milenio reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'I told you to stay home!' Healthcare worker busts patient who tested positive for COVID-19 out shopping just HOURS after getting her result - as US hits new daily case record

A healthcare worker has publicly called out a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but went out shopping instead of isolating. TikTok user @eliicoco shamed the risky behavior on TikTok while she was at a Ross store after she got off from work. While waiting to pay, she noticed a...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
World
The Independent

Kicked off a flight for wearing a crop top: Why do airlines still have such conservative dress codes?

You’re off to catch a flight for your long-awaited beach holiday. You’ve paid for the hotel, bulk-bought the SPF and made an in-flight playlist to die for. The last thing you’re thinking about, I’d wager, is the modesty of your outfit.Yet, in recent years there have been a spate of cases where airline staff have deemed a passenger’s clothing - usually a woman’s - “inappropriate”, resulting in them either being kicked off their flight or forced to cover up.In September, a woman accused Alaska Airlines of harassment after she was removed from a flight for wearing an outfit the flight...
LIFESTYLE
MarketWatch

‘They think $100 per room is enough compensation?’ Caribbean cruise denied entry by ports due to COVID-19 outbreak

Take a cruise during a pandemic at your peril. Some passengers on the Florida-based Carnival Freedom. cruise ship were crying foul over their curtailed Christmas-cruise schedule due to an undisclosed number of passengers testing positive for COVID-19. It’s the third Florida-based cruise ship with passengers who tested positive for the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

British couple stranded aboard Covid-striken Diamond Princess have booked eight more cruises

No other couple symbolises that unforgettable and devastating first blow that Covid-19 struck on cruise ships more than David and Sally Abel. The Northamptonshire pair became a regular fixture on TV news bulletins as their daily Facebook posts detailed conditions on Diamond Princess after it became the first, and most high-profile, ship to be hit by the virus.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Stranded at sea for Christmas: More than 1,000 Americans onboard MS Koningsdam are stuck on cruise ship as Mexico refuses to allow them to disembark after 21 crew test positive for COVID-19

More than 1,000 American passengers will likely spend Christmas Day stuck aboard a cruise ship after authorities in the western Mexico state of Jalisco blocked them from disembarking because 21 crew members have tested positive for COVID-19. The Holland America Line ship sailed off from San Diego on Sunday with...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
elliott.org

Norwegian Cruise Line made us stay inside our cabin for four days! Is this legal?

Norwegian Cruise Line just forced a triple-vaccinated husband and wife to stay inside their cabin without reprieve for four days. And when the ship finally returned to New York, two burly NCL crew members inexplicably continued to prevent the couple’s escape. How is this possible? That’s what the bewildered COVID-negative duo wants to know.
LIFESTYLE
luxurylaunches.com

From spending $3 million on strawberries in one summer to holidaying in a $400 million yacht to hiring $400k a year nannies – The insanely luxurious life of Dubai’s ruler even puts billionaires to shame.

Snatching the title of one of the most expensive divorces in history from the Gates and Tatiana and Farkhad Akhmedova ($640 million divorce settlement) is the $730 million split of Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and ex-wife Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein. The current vice-president and prime minister of UAE got married to his sixth wife (second official wife), Princess Haya, in 2004 and got divorced in 2019 under Sharia law. Today the case has reached a staggering conclusion.
WORLD
Daily Mail

110 British tourists are refused entry at Austrian airport after 'complete shambles' by authorities implementing new Covid travel rules

Dozens of British holidaymakers have been turned away from the Austrian border after falling foul of a last-minute change to Covid travel rules. Some 110 Britons who had arrived at Innsbruck airport, in western Austria, on December 26 were turned away by border guards for failing to comply with the new rules in what was described by one passenger as a 'complete shambles'.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

China forces Tibetan monks to watch destruction of sacred statue

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Authorities in China’s Sichuan province last month forced Tibetan monks and other local residents to watch the demolition of a large and venerated Buddha statue following official complaints that the statue had been built too high, Tibetan sources said.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy