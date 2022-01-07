Get creeped out by the new trailer for “ALONE WITH YOU,” co-starring Barbara Crampton

The period horror film starring some familiar genre faces premieres on the scream streamer this month. THE LAST THING MARY SAW, the feature writing/directing debut of Edoardo Vitaletti, debuts exclusively on Shudder Thursday, January 20. Stefanie Scott (INSIDIOUS: CHAPTER 3), Isabelle Fuhrman (ORPHAN, CELL), Rory Culkin (LORDS OF METAL) and Judith Roberts (DEAD SILENCE) star; the synopsis: “Southold, New York, 1843: Young Mary [Scott], blood trickling from behind the blindfold tied around her eyes, is interrogated about the events surrounding her grandmother’s death. As the story jumps back in time, we witness Mary, raised in a repressively religious household, finding fleeting happiness in the arms of Eleanor [Fuhrman], the home’s maid. Her family, who believe they are seeing, speaking, and acting on God’s behalf, view the girls’ relationship as an abomination, to be dealt with as severely as possible. The couple attempt to carry on in secret, but someone is always watching, or listening, and the wages of perceived sin threaten to become death, with the tension only heightened by the arrival of an enigmatic stranger [Culkin] and the revelation of greater forces at work.” See our review of THE LAST THING MARY SAW in RM #204, now on sale.

