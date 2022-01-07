ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get creeped out by the new trailer for “ALONE WITH YOU,” co-starring Barbara Crampton

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe horrors of isolation become especially severe in this pandemic production. Dark Star Pictures releases ALONE WITH YOU in theaters February 4 and on VOD, digital and DVD February 8. It was written and directed by Emily Bennett and Justin Brooks, and Bennett also stars along with Emma Myles, Dora Madison...

The Phantom of the Movies’ spirit lives on in new VideoScope

Joe Kane, a.k.a. legendary genre critic The Phantom of the Movies, passed away in November 2020, but his long-running magazine rises again. Kane, assisted by his wife Nancy Naglin and a large, knowledgeable writing staff, edited 115 issues of The Phantom of the Movies’ VideoScope before he died, and now Naglin has spearheaded a 116th edition that goes on sale January 14. “Joe/The Phantom of the Movies’ vision is the heart and soul of VideoScope,” Naglin says. “No one can step into his shoes or replicate his voice, but he assumed VideoScope would continue. It’s both a pleasure and a vocation to go on.
MOVIES
Footwear News

The Story Behind Drew Barrymore’s Iconic Look in ‘Scream’ Opening Scene

“What’s your favorite scary movie?” It’s the line in the 1996 Wes Craven horror film “Scream” that should immediately trigger the iconic image of Drew Barrymore in a short blond wig. For horror-genre fans, the opening scene of “Scream” was a masterclass in film-making when (spoiler alert) the star gets killed off in the first 15 minutes. It was Barrymore’s idea, too. (She was a silent producer.) Barrymore — who was originally attached to play Sidney Prescott — wanted the role of Casey, the high school teen who gets brutally murdered after a back-and-forth, horror-movie trivia game over the phone with the...
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Vampire thriller “ROSE: A LOVE STORY” arising from Shout! Studios; trailer & poster

This more personal take on the bloodsucking genre is coming next month. Shout! Studios and Scream Factory, in collaboration with The Yellow Affair, will bring ROSE: A LOVE STORY to Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play and other digital platforms February 8. The film was directed by Jennifer Sheridan from a script by Matt Stokoe, who also stars along with Sophie Rundle and Olive Gray. The synopsis: “ROSE is the story of a young couple living alone in the woods, who must contend with a life-altering illness that manifests itself in a violent and terrifying way. Rose’s disease is a vampiric, parasitic thirst for blood. As her hunger grows, all humanity seems to give way to a feral violence that harms both her and those around her. Their loving relationship strains under the burden of Rose’s illness, and it is only a matter of time until the secluded life that they have built is upended entirely.”
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘A Banquet’ Trailer: Sienna Guillory Stars In A New Nightmarish Psychodrama For IFC Midnight

IFC Midnight generally has the horror goods, and the distributor is starting the year right with “A Banquet,” a new nightmarish family psychodrama from newcomer Ruth Paxton who makes her feature-length debut with this film. The film was an official selection title at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival, received major acclaim and it stars Sienna Guillory (known for “Resident Evil,” “Helen of Troy,” and “Stan Lee’s Lucky Man”), Jessica Alexander, Ruby Stokes, and Lindsay Duncan.
MOVIES
Barbara Crampton
David Lynch
FANGORIA

"This Is Not Your Life": Watch The ALONE WITH YOU Trailer

Check out the trailer for claustrophobic festival favorite, Alone With You. From filmmaking duo Emily Bennett and Justin Brooks, the story follows a young woman (Emily Bennett) as she prepares a romantic homecoming for her girlfriend. As the apartment begins to feel increasingly like a tomb, anxieties rise and truths are revealed. Starring Emily Bennett, Barbara Crampton, Emma Myles, and Dora Madison.
MOVIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

Trailer Unveiled For Horror Thriller ‘Alone With You’

Longtime horror notable Barbara Crampton wants to be “alone with you” next month. Dark Star Pictures will release a new horror entry–Alone with You–in theaters Feb 4 (and on VOD and digital Feb. 8), and have dropped a trailer to tease fans. Check out the tension-packed clip, courtesy of JoBlo.com, on this page.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Peaky Blinders series 6 is getting a new trailer very soon

Peaky Blinders spoilers follow. The wait for the upcoming season of Peaky Blinders is *almost* over as the crime drama will debut a brand new trailer very soon. Following two intriguing clips teasing new troubles and characters, a fresh video posted on social media has revealed a full-length trailer is only a few days away.
TV SERIES
rue-morgue.com

“POSSESSOR’s” Andrea Riseborough is haunted in “HERE BEFORE”; trailer & poster

The psychological thriller is coming next month. Saban Films will bring HERE BEFORE to theaters February 11 and VOD February 15. Written and directed by Stacey Gregg, it stars Andrea Riseborough (POSSESSOR, THE GRUDGE), Jonjo O’Neill, Niamh Dornan, Eileen O’Higgins, Martin McCann and Lewis McAskie. The synopsis: “When new neighbors move in, Laura [Riseborough] is awakened from her mundane daily routine of errands and exercise. She becomes transfixed by their young daughter, Megan [Dornan]. Megan’s parents Marie [O’Higgins] and Chris [McCann], initially don’t seem to mind as Laura offers Megan a ride home from school and an invitation to dinner. Her husband Brendon [O’Neill] grows concerned as his wife’s infatuation with the young girl spirals into increasingly erratic behavior. Eerily, Megan seemingly knows far too many specific details of their family life and displays similar mannerisms of their dead daughter. Is the trauma of losing her child causing Laura to lose grip on reality, or is Megan truly the reincarnation of her daughter?”
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Netflix releases the trailer for podcast-inspired “ARCHIVE 81”

VHS is the key to a frightening mystery in the series debuting this month. ARCHIVE 81, loosely based on the popular podcast of the same title, debuts on Netflix January 14. With executive producers including James Wan and showrunner Rebecca Sonnenshine (THE VAMPIRE DIARIES), it was directed by Rebecca Thomas, Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead (THE ENDLESS, SYNCHRONIC) and Haifaa Al Mansour. The cast is headed by Mamoudou Athie (BLACK BOX, UNDERWATER), Dina Shihabi, Martin Donovan, Matt McGorry, Julia Chan, Evan Jonigkeit and Ariana Neal. The synopsis: “ARCHIVE 81 follows archivist Dan Turner [Athie], who takes a job restoring a collection of damaged videotapes from 1994. Reconstructing the work of a documentary filmmaker named Melody Pendras [Shihabi], he is drawn into her investigation of a dangerous cult at the Visser apartment building. As the season unfolds across these two timelines, Dan slowly finds himself obsessed with uncovering what happened to Melody. When the two characters form a mysterious connection, Dan becomes convinced he can save her from the terrifying end she met 25 years ago.”
TV SERIES
rue-morgue.com

Movie Review: “SEE FOR ME” is well worth a look

Starring Skyler Davenport, Jessica Parker Kennedy and Pascal Langdale. SEE FOR ME features a blind heroine portrayed by a visually impaired actor, but it doesn’t sentimentalize its protagonist or her condition. Indeed, some of the best parts of the film confound our expectations about how her role is going to play out under the extreme duress she goes through.
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Movie Review: “ACHOURA” Will Have You Grieving Its Lack Of Subtlety

Starring Sofiia Manousha, Younes Bouab, Omar Lotfi. Originally premiering in 2018, the atmospheric and moody horror film ACHOURA, director Talal Selhami’s debut feature, shares a distinct kinship with Andy Muschetti’s horror hit It (2017). The two films take place in a rural and suburban location where a monster feeds on the fear of children while hiding in plain sight. Those who come face to face with it aren’t able to process the supernatural and mystical entity, but they are able to remember. As such, ACHOURA is a genre flick that finds its villain in the grief that hangs over its victims, like a rain cloud, or a cloud of fog. That grief can linger.
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Now you can see a new trailer and poster for Shudder’s “THE LAST THING MARY SAW”

The period horror film starring some familiar genre faces premieres on the scream streamer this month. THE LAST THING MARY SAW, the feature writing/directing debut of Edoardo Vitaletti, debuts exclusively on Shudder Thursday, January 20. Stefanie Scott (INSIDIOUS: CHAPTER 3), Isabelle Fuhrman (ORPHAN, CELL), Rory Culkin (LORDS OF METAL) and Judith Roberts (DEAD SILENCE) star; the synopsis: “Southold, New York, 1843: Young Mary [Scott], blood trickling from behind the blindfold tied around her eyes, is interrogated about the events surrounding her grandmother’s death. As the story jumps back in time, we witness Mary, raised in a repressively religious household, finding fleeting happiness in the arms of Eleanor [Fuhrman], the home’s maid. Her family, who believe they are seeing, speaking, and acting on God’s behalf, view the girls’ relationship as an abomination, to be dealt with as severely as possible. The couple attempt to carry on in secret, but someone is always watching, or listening, and the wages of perceived sin threaten to become death, with the tension only heightened by the arrival of an enigmatic stranger [Culkin] and the revelation of greater forces at work.” See our review of THE LAST THING MARY SAW in RM #204, now on sale.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Bridgerton and Luther stars' new thriller

A Banquet looks to be the fix people need if a suspenseful psychological thriller is what you're after this new year, with its first trailer being released. Starring Luther's Sienna Guillory, Bridgerton's Ruby Stokes, Jessica Alexander and Lindsay Duncan, A Banquet is an unsettling horror from director Ruth Paxton. Ahead...
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Exclusive Interview: Actor Skyler Davenport navigates the sightless scenario of “SEE FOR ME”

In SEE FOR ME (in theaters and on VOD/digital this Friday from IFC Midnight), Skyler Davenport plays Sophie, a young blind woman whose cat-sitting gig in a huge, remote house becomes a life-and-death struggle when the home is invaded by a trio of determined thieves. In real life, Davenport is a visually impaired actor taking their first lead in a feature film–a role and performance with considerably more edge and nuance than most similar parts in genre fare.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

No one gets out clean in Ozark season 4 final trailer

With just a couple weeks left until Netflix releases the first part of Ozark‘s final season, the streamer has released the final trailer which promises plenty of drama for Marty and Wendy’s role in the cartel as no one gets out clean. Watch the trailer here…. Marty and...
TV SERIES
rue-morgue.com

Review: Spanish Cult Horror Classic, “Arrebato” Stuns In 4K

Starring Eusebio Poncela, Cecilia Roth, and Will More. In a move sure to delight both fans of Euro-horror and arthouse cinema, distributor Altered Innocence has brought Spanish filmmaker Iván Zulueta’s 1979 cult classic ARREBATO (RAPTURE) back to life for a new generation in a stunning 4K restoration. Fresh from a limited theatrical run last fall, the newly revived film is finally available on Blu-ray, DVD, and VOD. Hailed by legendary director Pedro Almodóvar (Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!) as his favorite horror movie, ARREBATO more than lives up to its reputation as a mind-bending gem of avant-garde film.
MOVIES
Twinfinite

Laid-Back Camp Movie Gets a New Trailer & Candid Screenshots

The official website for the upcoming Laid-Back Camp (Yuru Camp) movie adaptation just posted a brand new trailer alongside some screenshots. The photos feature “candid photos” of the characters going about their daily lives before the events of the film, including an adorable visual of Nadeshiko Kagamihara hanging out her camping supplies to dry on her balcony.
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Exclusive Interview: Director Randall Okita explains his vision behind “SEE FOR ME”

Sophie Scott, the blind heroine of SEE FOR ME (now in theaters and on VOD/digital from IFC Midnight), is played by Skyler Davenport, who is visually impaired in real life–and director Randall Okita wouldn’t have had it any other way. He aimed to bring character authenticity to the tension of the movie’s night-of-survival scenario, and discusses how he delivered both in this interview.
MOVIES
vanyaland.com

Get bitten by this new ‘jackass forever’ trailer

It’s the Monday of the second full week after the New Year, which means two things. First, it’s the first truly shitty workweek Monday of the brand-new year — you’re still kind of coasting on that post-holiday high when you hit the workplace or school or whatever, but this one makes it clear that Life Sucks And Will Continue To Suck — and second, it that the Hollywood Marketing Machine is back in full force since everybody’s back on the studio lot or at their desk at the ad agency. Seemingly well-aware of these facts, Paramount decided to drop a new trailer for jackass forever earlier on Monday morning, and we’ll bet it’ll put a goofy-ass grin on your face for at least a couple of minutes.
MOVIES

