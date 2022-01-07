ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Warfarin Monitoring in Safety-Net Health Systems: Analysis by Race/Ethnicity and Language Preference

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 5 days ago

J Gen Intern Med. 2022 Jan 6. doi: 10.1007/s11606-021-07283-6. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Racial/ethnic disparities in anticoagulation management are well established. Differences in warfarin monitoring can contribute to these disparities and should be measured. OBJECTIVE: We assessed for differences in international normalized ratio (INR) monitoring by race/ethnicity and...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Income, ethnicity and language disparities in telemedicine revealed in new study

Low-income, non-English-speaking patients of Hispanic and Asian ethnicities may be less likely to use telemedicine, according to a new study published Jan. 5. Between Jan. 1 to Sept. 30, 2020, the researchers looked at over 29,000 patient-physician interactions among 8,997 adult cancer patients receiving outpatient care at UC San Diego Health. Just over 8,000 of these interactions occurred virtually, either via video or phone.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The US Sun

Covid expert warns of another TWO YEARS of pandemic hell and says ‘you’ll pay the price’ if you don’t follow advice

AMERICANS could face another two years of the Covid pandemic as a top disease expert warns that those who do not follow the scientific advice will “pay the price”. The US is currently battling a surge of Omicron infections as data shows that the strain, first detected by South African scientists, makes up more than 70 percent of new Covid cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
insideedition.com

Scientists in Southern China Discover an Incredibly Well-Preserved Dinosaur Embryo

A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
WORLD
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

These people can fight COVID-19 much better than others

In a new study from the University of California Los Angeles, researchers found people who’ve had a COVID-19 infection and received a vaccine have high-quality antibodies that act against spike variants—and more effectively than either group alone. The pandemic continues to propagate, in part, because as the coronavirus...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warfarin#Health Disparities#Health System#Language#Race Ethnicity#Inr#Black African American#Hispanic#Asian#Non English
Woman's World

Regularly Taking This Popular Supplement Could Increase Your Risk of Dementia

Adding a supplement to our daily routine can give us a helping hand for getting the right amounts of vitamins and minerals we need. One supplement that’s been on my radar is calcium to boost my bone and muscle health. However, I realized I have to be careful. Research highlights a link between taking calcium supplements and an increased risk of dementia, especially if you have a certain health condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS
The US Sun

How to tell if your symptoms are Omicron, Delta, a cold or flu

PERSONAL hygiene is extremely important - especially when it comes to protecting ourselves from viruses. As coronavirus cases continue to spread, with the Omicron variant now standing it's ground, it's likely you're on high alert for the slightest cough or sniffle. Colleagues, relatives and friends are commonly complaining of a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This eye problem may signal higher risk of stroke, dementia and early death

In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy