Next time you visit the Community Center in January, be sure to check out the fun display featuring Alaska that the Smith family put together! There are lots of little details and stories arranged on those shelves - each time you walk by you'll notice something new. There's even a great photograph of a bear in the driver's seat of a pickup. Don't know if the truck's owner laughed or ran upon discovering the identity of their valet, but either way they managed to get a good picture out of it!

PENFIELD, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO