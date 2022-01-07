Postpartum sleep health in a multiethnic cohort of women during the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City
Sleep Health. 2021 Dec 18:S2352-7218(21)00224-2. doi: 10.1016/j.sleh.2021.10.009. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE/DESIGN: Cross-sectional study to examine the determinants of sleep health among postpartum women during the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City (NYC). SETTING/PARTICIPANTS: A subset of participants recruited as part of the COVID-19 Mother Baby Outcomes (COMBO) cohort...www.docwirenews.com
Comments / 0