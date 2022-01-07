ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designing and Evaluating a Gender-Affirming Educational Initiative for Optimal HIV Care: An Intrinsic Case Study

Transgend Health. 2021 Oct 4;6(5):296-301. doi: 10.1089/trgh.2020.0124. eCollection 2021 Oct. Purpose: Gender-affirming care that integrates transgender and gender nonconforming (TGNC)-related and/or transition-related health care needs is an effective mechanism to increase the...

docwirenews.com

A Longitudinal Study on the Influence of Sibling Support and HIV Testing Among Black Youth

J Racial Ethn Health Disparities. 2022 Jan 7. doi: 10.1007/s40615-021-01201-6. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Healthy familial relationships have been noted as protective against HIV infection among the Black youth. Previous studies have indicated that sibling relationships are important over the life course and may have a significant influence on health behaviors and health promotion. However, the specific interaction between sibling relationships, HIV prevention, and HIV testing is underexplored. This longitudinal study aims to examine the role of sibling relationships, healthcare providers, and other contextual factors on HIV testing.
NBC News

Early access to gender-affirming hormones linked to better mental health, study finds

Access to gender-affirming hormone therapy in adolescence is associated with better mental health outcomes for transgender adults, according to a new study. The research, published Wednesday in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS One, was based on data from the 2015 U.S. Transgender Survey conducted by the National Center for Transgender Equality, which surveyed more than 27,000 trans people across the country. It compared the psychological distress and suicidal thoughts experienced by 12,738 trans adults who had access to gender-affirming hormones during early adolescence, late adolescence or adulthood with 8,860 trans adults who desired hormones but never had access to them.
docwirenews.com

A program evaluation of the Innovative Teen Pregnancy Prevention Programs (iTP3) Project

Arch Public Health. 2022 Jan 10;80(1):24. doi: 10.1186/s13690-021-00723-z. BACKGROUND: Teen pregnancy prevention in the United States has traditionally focused on the development, testing, and subsequent implementation of a set of evidence-based programs (EBPs), recommended nationally. However, these existing EBPs often do not prioritize the most at-risk or vulnerable populations. METHODS:...
docwirenews.com

Optimization of an mHealth lifestyle intervention for families with hereditary cancer syndromes: Study protocol for a multiphase optimization strategy feasibility study

Contemp Clin Trials. 2021 Dec 28:106662. doi: 10.1016/j.cct.2021.106662. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Individuals at increased hereditary risk of cancer are an important target for health promotion and cancer prevention interventions. Health-4-Families uses the Multiphase Optimization STrategy (MOST) framework and is designed to pilot digital delivery strategies for a distance-based, 16-week intervention to promote weight management, healthy diet, and increased physical activity among individuals with BRCA1/BRCA2 or DNA mismatch repair (MMR) pathogenic germline variants. This communication describes participant recruitment and the design of the Health-4-Families pilot study.
Patient expectations and preferences for community-based hypertension classes with implications for action

Worldviews Evid Based Nurs. 2022 Jan 11. doi: 10.1111/wvn.12550. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Uncontrolled hypertension disproportionately affects Black men. Patient engagement with health promotion and health behavior programs for hypertension control is low. We held evidence-based hypertension classes at a Federally Qualified Health Center. AIMS: The aim of this...
docwirenews.com

Understanding access to healthcare for gender diverse young people: a critical review of the literature

Cult Health Sex. 2022 Jan 8:1-15. doi: 10.1080/13691058.2021.2017486. Online ahead of print. Gender diverse young people face well-documented physical, mental and sexual health disparities compared to the general population. Differential access to healthcare is a key driver of these inequities and literature highlights high unmet healthcare need among members of this group. Healthcare access has been described through a model that defines five dimensions of health services: approachability; acceptability; availability and accommodation; affordability; and appropriateness; and five abilities of health service consumers that interact with these dimensions: the abilities to perceive, seek, reach, pay and engage. This comprehensive literature review examined barriers to and facilitators of healthcare access among gender diverse young people using the lens provided by this model as it relates to dimensions of access at the health service level and/or the abilities of health service users. We advocate expansion of this model to incorporate demand- and supply-side barriers and facilitators of access, and important structural factors including the gender binary health system framework, intersectionality and stigma. Findings highlight the need for improvements to healthcare provider education and the participatory redesign of health services with a focus on intersectionality, individually-tailored service provision and healthcare that is responsive to the unique needs of gender diverse young people.
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
Knowridge Science Report

These people can fight COVID-19 much better than others

In a new study from the University of California Los Angeles, researchers found people who’ve had a COVID-19 infection and received a vaccine have high-quality antibodies that act against spike variants—and more effectively than either group alone. The pandemic continues to propagate, in part, because as the coronavirus...
Knowridge Science Report

Why people with blood Type O less likely to get COVID-19

Accumulated evidence worldwide shows that blood type affects the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection, with blood Type O being less susceptible and non-O blood types more susceptible. In a new study from the University of Kent, researchers found the most likely explanation is that SARS-CoV-2 infection behaves similarly to a blood transfusion.
Woman's World

Regularly Taking This Popular Supplement Could Increase Your Risk of Dementia

Adding a supplement to our daily routine can give us a helping hand for getting the right amounts of vitamins and minerals we need. One supplement that’s been on my radar is calcium to boost my bone and muscle health. However, I realized I have to be careful. Research highlights a link between taking calcium supplements and an increased risk of dementia, especially if you have a certain health condition.
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
Knowridge Science Report

This eye problem may signal higher risk of stroke, dementia and early death

In a study from Mayo Clinic, researchers found pictures of the retina may someday provide early warning signs that a person is at an increased risk of stroke and dementia. Studies have shown that people with severe retinopathy, damage to the light-sensing tissue at the back of the eye, are more likely to have a diseased-looking brain on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).
