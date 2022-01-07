Designing and Evaluating a Gender-Affirming Educational Initiative for Optimal HIV Care: An Intrinsic Case Study

Cult Health Sex. 2022 Jan 8:1-15. doi: 10.1080/13691058.2021.2017486. Online ahead of print. Gender diverse young people face well-documented physical, mental and sexual health disparities compared to the general population. Differential access to healthcare is a key driver of these inequities and literature highlights high unmet healthcare need among members of this group. Healthcare access has been described through a model that defines five dimensions of health services: approachability; acceptability; availability and accommodation; affordability; and appropriateness; and five abilities of health service consumers that interact with these dimensions: the abilities to perceive, seek, reach, pay and engage. This comprehensive literature review examined barriers to and facilitators of healthcare access among gender diverse young people using the lens provided by this model as it relates to dimensions of access at the health service level and/or the abilities of health service users. We advocate expansion of this model to incorporate demand- and supply-side barriers and facilitators of access, and important structural factors including the gender binary health system framework, intersectionality and stigma. Findings highlight the need for improvements to healthcare provider education and the participatory redesign of health services with a focus on intersectionality, individually-tailored service provision and healthcare that is responsive to the unique needs of gender diverse young people.

