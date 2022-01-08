12 incredible experiences in the Cook Islands

The way in which food is enjoyed is constantly evolving. From chefs to sommeliers and restaurateurs to bartenders, those who work in the food and restaurant industry are continuously looking for new, innovative ways to make dining out a bigger, more lavish, and immersive experience. Take the Eiffel Tower for example. The Parisian landmark offers three different food experiences including The Champagne Bar (located at the very top), The Buffets for quick dining, and Jules Verne, which is a luxurious Michelin-starred restaurant (via Tour Eiffel). New York City also has several outstanding food experiences, many of which take place miles high in the sky. Just recently, the city revealed Summit One Vanderbilt, a 1,401-foot-tall building situated next to Grand Central Terminal that offers "elevated snacks and bar service" from 93 floors up in the sky, per The New York Post.

RESTAURANTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO