Kids

A guide to cooking with kids

El Campo Leader-News
 2 days ago

Children may start their culinary careers crafting mud pies in their backyards, but that creativity and imagination soon may translate into foods they can actually eat. Many kids love cooking because it can be fun and messy, which are two qualities that children find hard to resist. Parents can...

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Cooks of the Week 2021

The Cook of the Week feature had another good run in 2021. If you count today's issue, cooks were spotlighted in 47 of the 52 weeks. Three of those weeks featured couples ... two husband/wife teams and the other good friends. I'm thankful to everyone who has agreed to be...
TUPELO, MS
Tree Langdon

Cooking In Seattle

Many people found comfort in their kitchen during the uncertainty of the initial pandemic lockdown. They rediscovered the pleasure of cooking. Banana bread and sourdough starters were two popular dishes. Later in the season, people were making pickles and there was a shortage of sealers, the jars used in canning.
SEATTLE, WA
Grand Island Independent

Basics of cooking with an air fryer

Did you receive an air fryer as a holiday gift or wondering if an air fryer would be a worthwhile investment?. Air fryers cook by circulating extremely hot air around the food (also known as convection cooking). Food comes out crispy on the outside while usually moist and tender on the inside. Air fryers provide a healthier alternative to conventional frying because they use very little or no oil during the cooking process.
HALL COUNTY, NE
Jacksonville Journal Courier

An introduction to zero waste cooking

Pela compiled a list of ways to reduce cooking waste in the kitchen, which can help reduce food spoilage, minimize packaging waste, boost environmental health, create nutrient-dense meals, and save money.
FOOD & DRINKS
montecitojournal.net

The Joy of Cooking Together

This time of year, when days are short and nights are longer, it feels important to celebrate light and be light-hearted. The traditions of Hanukkah, Winter Solstice, Christmas, and Kwanzaa all include lighting candles, singing songs, and feasting together. Although COVID sensibilities have pared down the numbers, we don’t have to cancel the party. Smaller means better when the focus is on what really matters — nurturing our love for family and friends.
FOOD & DRINKS
Kansas City Star

Nothing kills comfort of cooking like whining kids. Happily, her husband took over

Many years ago, I was telling my mom about a new recipe I planned to try. “That’s false advertising,” my mother said. “You’re just leading him on.”. Mom was concerned that the effort I was exerting when cooking for my then-boyfriend (now husband) was fraud, and I shouldn’t make him think I was going to cook for him all of the time.
RELATIONSHIPS
gardner-ma.gov

Monthly Vegetarian Cooking Class

The Peoples Place Community Center, 73 City Hall Ave., cordially invites the public to attend our monthly vegetarian cooking classes held at 6:30 pm on every last Thursday of every month, hosted by our ever popular presenter, Tina Dixson. Pre-registration is no longer required as all state mandates have been lifted (at least for the moment!), but to allow for planning purposes, please contact her at tinadixson@gmail.com, or text 978-660-7548 if you plan to come. Feel free to wear a mask if it makes you feel more comfortable, and don’t forget to get vaccinated!
GARDNER, MA
kidsinthehouse.com

A Useful Guide On How To Help Your Kid Master A Second Language

It is possible to teach your kid a second language, with a little effort. The more languages they know, the better! Teaching your kid a second language doesn't have to be hard, and you can pick up tips from this article on how to help your child master a second language.
KIDS
enplugged.com

Holiday Gift Guide 2021: The Best Practical Gifts For Kids

Kids are among the pickiest people in the world. While toys are always a great choice to give for the holidays, there are so many choices that it can be overwhelming. Besides, kids that have a lot of toys can use things that are useful or educational but equally fun!
SHOPPING
Boston Globe

A rainbow of cooking dishes

With the rise of the Omicron variant and people more wary of public gatherings, home cooking is back on the front burner. The MoMA Design Store is selling a useful and versatile ceramic baking dish that can be used on the top of the stove, on a grill, in the oven or microwave. The size is perfect for a single serving of mac and cheese or huevos rancheros; or for an apple crumble or a side dish of Brussels sprouts for two or three. It’s easy to clean, dishwasher-safe, and attractive enough to go on the table in any of its five colors. You might be tempted to invest in a wardrobe of these little Japanese pans (7.75 inches in diameter, two cup capacity) that are made in the Gifu region, between Tokyo and Osaka, and known for ceramics. Sowaca Cooking Pan, $30 ($27 for members), store.moma.org.
LIFESTYLE
ourstate.com

Chilly Cook-Off

Growing up in the ’60s, it seemed to snow every Sunday evening in the winter. Even a hint of inclement weather would have me praying for no school — and no chemistry test. We’d look for the ring around the moon and watch for the first flake until bedtime.
RECIPES
Nashville Parent

Keep Kids Moving This Winter — Indoor Guide

The museum features more than 175 hands-on interactive exhibits where kids can run around to their heart’s delights. Kids ages 0 – 8 can enjoy play passes, Mon – Fri from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Sat 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. based on availability. Book a spot for $4 for 30 mins per child ($24 minimum).
NASHVILLE, TN

