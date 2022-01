As the SouthCoast continues to deal with a post-holiday COVID-19 wave, some local school districts are getting creative in how they are trying to curb the spread of the virus. Back in July, we reported that the Bristol County Sheriff's Office was the first law enforcement agency in the United States to train K-9 units to sniff out COVID-19. Those dogs, both one-year-old Labrador retrievers, are now being put to work for Fairhaven Public Schools. Their names are Duke, a yellow lab, and Huntah, a black lab.

FAIRHAVEN, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO