Human skull found during cleanup of mudslide

TACOMA, Wash. — While people were cleaning up a mudslide on Center Street near South M Street in Tacoma, a human skull was discovered in the rubble.

People cleaning up the storm debris reported the discovery to police at 9:25 a.m. Friday.

Video shows investigators at the scene.

Detectives said the skull had no obvious signs of trauma.

The gender and age of the remains are not yet known.

The investigation is ongoing.

