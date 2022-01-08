ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

COVID-19: Health dept intensifies testing at Jammu airport

tucsonpost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 8 (ANI): Amid a surge in cases of COVID-19, the health department has ramped up the testing and samples collection of tourists and...

www.tucsonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Thrillist

How to Get an International COVID Test in Under 24 Hours

The days of booking a dreamy vacation and just showing up to the airport with naught but bags and a passport are pretty much over (at least in the near future). Keeping up with the constantly changing testing requirements for traveling and re-entering the United States definitely takes a bit more planning than before, but as the French say: c’est la vie!
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jammu Airport#Covid 19 Testing#Ani#Covid
newsy.com

Demand For COVID-19 Testing Skyrockets At Airports

The demand for COVID-19 testing is at a point that some people are willing to pay hundreds of dollars for a test at the airport before hopping on a flight. At Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, some are paying between $45 and $275 for a test. Air travel is up this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
tucsonpost.com

Hong Kong bans flights from 8 countries, including India, amid Omicron concerns

Hong Kong [China], January 5 (ANI): Hong Kong on Wednesday announced a two-week ban on incoming flights from eight countries, including India, as the world continues to witness a surge in the Omicron variant of COVID-19. According to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government, flights from eight countries...
CORONAVIRUS
atlantanews.net

Jammu Airport tightens COVID norms, RT-PCR test mandatory for unvaccinated travellers

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 8 (ANI): The Jammu Airport officials have intensified testing of the unvaccinated travellers including the Vaishno Devi pilgrims in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the state. "Travellers are allowed to leave the airport only if they're fully vaccinated, otherwise, everyone, including the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
juneau.org

Update on COVID-19 self-tests & state’s airport testing

Here are some updates on the City and Borough of Juneau’s free COVID-19 self-test distribution and the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) COVID-19 airport testing program:. Self-test distribution. CBJ locations offering free COVID-19 self-tests, as well as the Juneau Public Health Center, are either extremely low...
tucsonpost.com

SC dismisses plea for action against China for spreading COVID-19 virus as biological weapon; terms plea as publicity stunt

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea alleging that China is deliberately spreading the COVID-19 virus as a biological weapon. A Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh dismissed a plea filed by a Karnataka-based lawyer who has contended that virgin coconut oil can dissolve the virus and sought directions to the Central government to stop China from spreading the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
onemileatatime.com

Oops: Amritsar Airport COVID-19 Testing Error Blamed For Positive Results

Huge number of coronavirus cases on two flights from Italy to India. Over the past several days I’ve written about a shocking number of positive coronavirus cases on two charter flights from Italy to India. For flights from high-risk countries, India requires not only testing prior to travel, but also testing upon arrival in India.
WORLD
KFVS12

Southern 7 Health Dept. changing COVID-19 contact tracing process

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland health department is changing how it tracks COVID-19 cases. The Southern 7 Health Department said it’s moving contact tracing efforts to the new system put in place by the Illinois Department of Public Health. That means officials at Southern 7 will no longer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘No more carry on’: Australian airlines unite against disruptive passengers

As Australia’s travel market reopens, four of its major airlines - along with two aviation bodies - have joined forces on a public awareness campaign about unruly passenger behaviour.The campaign, titled “No more carry on”, is inspired by reports of a rise in disruptive behaviour among flyers in the US and Europe, which opened to international travel months earlier - with shocking figures released by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and airline body Iata in recent months.A launch video, featuring pilots, airport staff and crew from various airlines and airports, alerts would-be flyers that wait times will now be...
WORLD
The Independent

Covid can spread between rooms in hotel quarantine, research shows

Research in New Zealand has revealed that Covid-19 can be transmitted between hotel rooms that share a corridor.In one case in July, a single traveller in hotel quarantine in Auckland infected three others in a room across the hallway.CCTV footage, contact tracing and genetic testing revealed that the virus must have been passed on through air that escaped the hotel room door into the corridor.The case - published by the US’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) - also showed the effectiveness of vaccination.The one fully vaccinated traveller in the rooms did not test positive for Covid despite sharing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

Airport to fine airlines $3,500 for every unvaccinated passenger

Ghana’s health service reported last week that COVID-19 cases recorded at Kotoka International Airport accounted for about 60% of total infections in the country. Kotoka International Airport in Ghana’s capital city of Accra announced that it will start fining the airlines $3,500 for every passenger who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTNH

CT Dept. of Public Health revises COVID-19 policies for schools

(WTNH) – The Connecticut Department of Public Health has released updated guidance on COVID-19 policies after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance regarding quarantine. The updated guidance from the CDC was released on Dec. 27, stating that people who are fully vaccinated and test positive for COVID-19 only have to isolate for […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy