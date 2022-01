The newest VALORANT agent coming in 2022 has already been teased but now it seems as though fans are getting a first look thanks to Amazon and Twitch Prime. When going to get the Twitch Prime loot that is available to Amazon Prime members who connect to Twitch every month, fans get a look at the newest VALORANT Agent. As far as anyone can tell, this was an accident and maybe a few days or hours ahead of time. Here is a look at the new VALORANT Agent leak.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO