3 Bedroom Home in Elk Point - $339,000

Nestled in a quiet cluster, this chic South Reston townhome is complete with 3 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half baths and delivering over 1950 sqft of living space on three finished levels. On trend paint, renovated kitchen, updated baths, abundance of windows create instant appeal. The updated kitchen is sure to please with gleaming granite countertops, sparkling white cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. The dining room with space for all occasions serves as the center point of both the kitchen and family room, making entertaining seamless. The sunken living room is oversized and features a cozy wood burning fireplace. Ascend the staircase to the light-filled owner's suite boasting hardwoods, two oversized closets and an en suite bath with contemporary top vanity and lights. Down the hall, two additional bright and cheerful bedrooms, with plush carpet and generous closet space, share a well-appointed full bath. The lower level recreation room harbors space for office space, games, media, and features the coolest wet bar. The walkout basement provides easy access to the fully fenced yard. The lower level also includes ample storage space. All this within minutes drive to the metro, Reston Town Center, and walkable to Hunters Woods shopping center. Updates include Roof 2020. HVAC 2021.Hot Water Heater 2021.

RESTON, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO