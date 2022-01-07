Jaws Surf Forecast

Inspired by Peruvian transplant Larry Canero, who pretty much pioneered modern surfing in the Canadian Great Lakes, Antonio Lennert and Lucas Murnaghan founded the surf shop, Surf the Greats, to serve as a meeting point for the dedicated freshwater surfers of Toronto. This crew is legit. They’re core. They’re authentic. And they’re not at all that much different from the original Waikiki Beach Boys in that they’re all about fellowship, stoke and aloha. Besides that, on its day, Canadian Lake Erie can get pretty damn fun.

