Swimming & Surfing

Jaws Surf Forecast

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJaws surf forecast is for near shore open water. Breaking waves will often be smaller at less exposed spots. Prevailing light winds and mostly dry weather will occasionally be interrupted by frontal passages that...

Trestles (Uppers) Surf Forecast

Trestles (Uppers) surf forecast is for near shore open water. Breaking waves will often be smaller at less exposed spots. The current surf forecast for Trestles (Uppers) at 4AM is: 0.9m 17s primary swell from a West direction and 0.4m 13s secondary swell from a Southwest direction (forecast issued at 09:00pm January 10). An open ocean swell of 0.6m 3s is not directed at the surf break. The wind direction is predicted to be offshore and the swell rating is 3.
hawaiinewsnow.com

More big surf expected this weekend.

Public schools are in-person, but COVID is keeping hundreds of students away. The state Department of Education reports nearly 1,787 students and staff tested positive in the first week of the spring semester. Spotty showers possible as weakening front approaches. Updated: 7 hours ago. Kauai and maybe Oahu will have...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Large swell bringing huge surf to north, west shores

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front will move down the island chain Tuesday, briefly boosting winds and shower activity. Behind the front, expect a period of cool trade winds that will remain into Wednesday. Diminishing winds will lead to land and sea breezes for the second half of the week...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Scattered showers today with light winds; more huge surf ahead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds and mostly dry weather will continue with an increase in southwest winds later Monday. A weak front is expected to move down the island chain tonight and Tuesday, briefly boosting winds and shower activity. This will allow for some slightly heavier showers as the front approaches.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunshine and big surf for Sunday

Public schools are in-person, but COVID is keeping hundreds of students away. The state Department of Education reports nearly 1,787 students and staff tested positive in the first week of the spring semester. More big surf expected this weekend. Updated: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:00 PM HST. Surf is forecast...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 Forecast: Watching Saturday morning

More nice weather is on tap for the are for tomorrow with highs again well into the 50s. There has been some important changes to the forecast regarding the weekend. FOX 4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter, Michelle Bogowith, Garry Frank, and Alex Countee will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
Surfline

Freshwater Surfing in Toronto? Sure, Why Not?

Inspired by Peruvian transplant Larry Canero, who pretty much pioneered modern surfing in the Canadian Great Lakes, Antonio Lennert and Lucas Murnaghan founded the surf shop, Surf the Greats, to serve as a meeting point for the dedicated freshwater surfers of Toronto. This crew is legit. They’re core. They’re authentic. And they’re not at all that much different from the original Waikiki Beach Boys in that they’re all about fellowship, stoke and aloha. Besides that, on its day, Canadian Lake Erie can get pretty damn fun.
kion546.com

High Surf & Coastal Flood Alerts

Air Quality: GOOD to MODERATE for all reporting areas. A fairly quiet weather pattern will continue over the next week with seasonable weather punctuated by weak weather systems. The next will arrive on Friday, and another one will be possible this coming Monday. **HIGH SURF ADVISORY**. … in effect until...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
wvlt.tv

Hard freeze tonight could cause patchy black ice Monday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain continues to push out of here overnight, but roads remain wet. With temperatures dropping quickly into the 20s we could see some patchy black ice Monday morning. WHAT TO EXPECT. The rain has pushed out of here, but roads will remain wet. With temperatures dropping...
KNOXVILLE, TN
cbslocal.com

First Alert Weather: More Snow Coming To Start Weekend

DENVER(CBS)- We have a First Alert Weather Day for Colorado on Saturday. Another storm system is heading toward Colorado just in time for the start of the weekend. This next storm wont be as heavy as the last two to hit the state. The combination of a moisture packed trough and another Canadian cold front will change things up a bit during the day on Saturday.
DENVER, CO
nbc15.com

Freezing Drizzle Tonight; Arctic Blast to Follow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southerly winds brought in warmer air for southern Wisconsin. That warmer air has also come with a bit of moisture - just before another arctic blast crosses our doorstep. Cloud decks have lowered & freezing drizzle has been reported across the region. This may lead to slick spots on untreated roadways. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of southern Wisconsin. A light glaze of ice is possible in some spots thru midnight.
MADISON, WI
NottinghamMD.com

Two more winter weather systems to take aim at Maryland this week

UPDATE: A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Wednesday morning. Original story below… —— NOTTINGHAM, MD—While residents are still feeling the effects of Monday’s winter storm, two more systems will take aim at Maryland this week, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters say there is a slight winter storm threat for Wednesday morning, January 5th. Light freezing rain … Continue reading "Two more winter weather systems to take aim at Maryland this week" The post Two more winter weather systems to take aim at Maryland this week appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE

