ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Staffing critical as schools struggle to find substitute teachers

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe system used to find substitute teachers in Northern Ireland must be improved, head teachers have said. The Northern Ireland Substitute Teacher Register (NISTR) is used to book staff. Schools should be able to find available teachers on NISTR, but some say time is being wasted calling teachers already...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Schools 'may be forced to close': Classrooms could return to remote learning next month amid rising Covid cases, unions warn

Unions have warned that whole schools could return to remote learning in January despite Boris Johnson vowing to keep them open. The Prime Minister has told Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi that he is ‘absolutely determined’ to have children back in class and that keeping schools open is the ‘number one priority’, it was reported yesterday.
EDUCATION
Telegraph

What will happen if schools are forced to shut again

Last Wednesday, as Messrs Johnson, Vallance and Whitty addressed the nation wearing their doom-faces and calling yet again for “the slides”, Nadhim Zahawi, the Education Secretary, was tweeting upbeat messages: “Measures [announced tonight] will… help keep children and young people in childcare, school, college and uni, with their friends and teachers.”
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Teachers should not be asked to teach merged classes to keep schools open amid staff shortages, unions say, because it will 'increase virus transmission and lead to further disruption'

Schools which routinely ask staff to teach more pupils in merged classes amid teacher shortages should be challenged, education unions have said. Ahead of the start of term, the Department for Education (DfE) told headteachers they may want to consider 'combining classes' in the event of staff shortages to keep face-to-face teaching in place.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Substitute Teacher#Advertising#Nistr#The Education Authority#Bbc News Ni#Covid#Access Ni
The Independent

Schools can switch to online lessons if they have shortage of teachers, education secretary says

Schools in England have been given the go-ahead to send pupils home and return to online teaching, if they have a critical shortage of teachers.The advice comes in an open letter from Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary – one day after he announced the return of mask-wearing in secondary school classes.Teaching “remotely” will be considered acceptable “if operational challenges caused by workforce shortages make delivery of face-to-face teaching impossible”, Mr Zahawi writes.“This should only be on a short-term measure and settings should return to full-time in-person attendance for all pupils as soon as practicable,” the letter adds.In universities, face-to-face learning...
EDUCATION
WCAX

Staffing struggles force some Vt. school closures

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The COVID surge is taking a hit on many schools around our region. In some cases it’s not sick students that’s the problem but a lack of staff to keep the building open. U-32 Middle and High School parents received an early morning phone...
RUTLAND, VT
Telegraph

Is it time to give teachers special status to keep the schools open?

Every parent can tell the difference between fake tears and real tears – and there was nothing manufactured about the ones my 10-year-old shed at the end of her last day of school term on Friday. She was tired, hangry, and disappointed at a playdate having to be cancelled “BOC” (21 months of saying “because of Covid” several times daily has forced us to abbreviate).
EDUCATION
The Independent

School staff shortages caused by Covid tests ‘could force more remote learning’

Headteachers have warned that staff shortages in the new term caused by teachers isolating because of positive lateral flow tests will be “challenging” for some schools and could lead to more pupils learning online.Caroline Derbyshire, executive head at Saffron Walden County High School in Essex, and leader of Saffron Academy Trust, told the PA news agency: “We know that (staff shortages) will be a factor and there will be schools in particular parts of the country where rates have been extremely high where staffing will be difficult.“But this sort of mass of supply teachers that are supposed to be there...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Department for Education
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Jobs
FOXBusiness

Michigan schools can use non-teachers as substitutes amid worker shortage, after Whitmer signs bill

Michigan schools will be allowed to use non-teachers as substitutes amid a worker shortage that has been exacerbated by the spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Monday she signed legislation to address a teacher shortage in the state by allowing staff members such as secretaries and paraprofessionals to work as substitutes until the end of the school year.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Chicago

COVID-19 Cases Have Led To Substitute Teacher Shortages, Moves To Remote Learning In Many Suburban School Districts

CHICAGO (CBS) — A substitute teacher shortage is creating a big problem in some suburbs. As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported Wednesday, it was a truly all-hands-on-deck approach at Deerfield Public Schools District 109 in the north suburbs, which has about 2,600 students. Leaders have asked qualified parents to apply as teachers online, and are tapping other staff members to step in. “A librarian might be a first-grade teacher, or our music teacher might be in fourth grade,” said Deerfield Schools Supt. Mike Simeck. Our goal from the beginning has been to get kids to school and keep them there, and the communication...
DEERFIELD, IL
The Independent

No ventilation system in schools for second winter is ‘shocking’, says teacher

A teacher and education campaigner has criticised the Scottish Government for not developing a robust ventilation system in schools almost two years on in the pandemic.Nuzhat Uthmani, of Scottish Teachers for Positive Change and Wellbeing (STPCW), said it is “unfathomable” that, for a second winter, staff are having to keep doors and windows open, and ask pupils to layer up.She said it is “shocking” that ministers are not investing in air filtration units in schools to help keep them safer from Covid spreading further.Speaking on BBC’s Sunday Show, Ms Uthmani said: “It is unacceptable at this point in the pandemic...
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Fury as increasing numbers of schools are adopting TWO WEEK October half-term for 'mental well-being' of teachers despite warnings it could harm pupils catching up on lost learning from pandemic

Schools are adopting a two-week half-term holiday in October for the 'mental health' of teachers - despite warnings that pupils need to catch up on lost time amid the Covid pandemic. Nearly a third of multi-academy trusts and one in five local authorities now take a fortnight off in the...
MENTAL HEALTH
Telegraph

School pupils refusing to wear face masks in class, warns union official

Schoolchildren are refusing to wear face masks in the classroom, a union official said as the Government's own study does not justify the policy. Just five per cent of pupils at one school agreed to take a lateral flow test at the start of the term and wear a mask, according to Damien McNulty, a national executive member of the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT).
EDUCATION
9&10 News

Substitute Teaching Rule Could Address Shortage of Subs

A new Michigan law makes temporary changes for substitute teachers in all public schools. It was signed by Governor Whitmer and allows non-teaching staff to be used as substitute teachers. The law is in effect for the rest of the academic year. This means that secretaries, paraprofessionals and other school...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Staff shortages may force schools to prioritise year groups for in-person teaching, union says

Schools may end up sending whole year groups home if they struggle to get enough staff next term, a union boss has warned. Geoff Barton from the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) told The Telegraph headteachers may have to resort to prioritising certain year groups for in-person teaching as “the only final resort” when dealing with staff shortages. The government has called on ex-teachers to help out amid warnings Covid staff absences have been causing school closures and infections continuing to soar could lead to remote learning making a return next year.School leaders previously told The Independent staff...
EDUCATION
ksro.com

Schools Struggle to Find Covid Tests for Returning Students

Sonoma County school administrators are hoping to get rapid COVID-tests available for any student who wants one, prior to returning from the holiday break. However shipping delays are causing a disruption in availability. Schools are on alert as the rapidly spreading omicron variant creates cause for concern. Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District received 6,000 iHealth home test kits prior to the first day of winter break, and they were able to make the kits available to students and staff before kids headed home for the holidays. Sonoma County Public Health has received the first of two 3,000-kit shipments and is working on ways to get the tests into the hands of students. Testing is just part of the strategy. On Thursday last week, Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase issued two new health orders requiring both emergency workers and school staff to receive booster shots or submit to twice-weekly COVID testing, starting February 1st.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
BBC

High number of teachers 'expected to be off school'

A high number of teachers are expected to be off school this term as rates of coronavirus rise in Guernsey, an education boss has said. Director of education Nick Hynes said his department would be getting daily figures from schools throughout the term and reacting accordingly. The NASUWT teaching union...
EDUCATION
New Jersey Monitor

Teachers, school officials plead for solutions for schools during COVID

Teachers, school nurses, principals, and their advocates vented for nearly two hours to the Senate Education Committee Thursday, saying they are stretched beyond their limit because of COVID-19. Teachers are taking on the responsibilities of cafeteria workers and custodians. Schools can’t retain educators. And everyone is growing more worried about remote schooling’s impact on learning […] The post Teachers, school officials plead for solutions for schools during COVID appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
TRENTON, NJ
wlvr.org

Schools struggle to stay open as COVID causes staffing shortages

The leader of the Bethlehem Area School District said his goal is to keep schools open for in-person learning, even as some schools in the region close due to staffing shortages. On Jan. 4, the Catasauqua Area School District moved its high schoolers to remote learning. In New Jersey, Phillipsburg’s...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy