ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

‘We are not going to be bullied’: King Soopers workers to strike

By Talya Cunningham
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aQ4h2_0dg9WAaE00

DENVER (KDVR) — King Soopers employees will go on strike next week , according to union representatives who have been in contract negotiations with Colorado’s largest grocer for months.

A big question surrounding the strike is whether it will impact daily operations, as well as shoppers. FOX31 asked the president of King Soopers/City Market, Joe Kelley, who responded with “absolutely.” Kelley said with the looming strike among employees, things might look different in the coming weeks.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 represents King Soopers employees and the president, Kim Cordova, estimates that more than 10,000 employees will not show up to work next week and is also asking shoppers to boycott the store as well.

What exactly is the ‘living wage’ King Soopers workers are striking for?

“We have made a decision to call for a strike,” Cordova told FOX31. “They have pushed our hand and we are not going to be bullied by King Soopers. It’s time that they take the workers serious.”

Prior to announcing the unfair labor practices strike, the union had already filed a lawsuit against King Soopers for hiring third-party workers.

Cordova said the union is demanding a safe workplace, a “thriving” pay, secure health care and no third-party hiring. She adds that during the pandemic, workers have been subjected to unsafe conditions and sometimes violent incidents.

“The workers are mad. They’re fed up,” Cordova said. “The company has treated them with a lack of respect throughout this whole negotiation process and, frankly, throughout the pandemic.”

After months of negotiations, the union is not satisfied with what Colorado’s largest grocer is bringing to the table.

“I think it’s 100% reckless and disruptive,” Kelley said.

How accurate is that COVID mask chart on social media?

The King Soopers president is firing back after recently putting $148 million in wages on the table. Kelley said that if workers strike, stores will face closures and staffing shortages, and shoppers could have trouble finding items.

“If we have to close some of our stores because we can’t staff them, because she’s calling a strike, which is unfounded, then there won’t be enough groceries,” Kelley said.

Cordova confirms 74 stores are involved in the strike, including those in Boulder, Broomfield, Colorado Springs, Parker and the Denver metro.

Kelley said they’ve already flown in 300 workers from across the country and hired temporary staff to prepare, but it’s not enough to keep up with current staff. He added that they’re already short 2,400 workers.

As a message to associates, Kelley said he cares about them deeply and wants to keep negotiating. He says a strike helps no one and this strike makes no sense.

The union strike is expected to start on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 5 a.m. and could go until February.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 36

Stacia Hazlett
2d ago

$16/hour is a fair wage for the skill level needed for the job. It’s not a college degree job. If you dropped out of high school…it’s a higher wage than you deserve. You have no right to make a high wage just because Denver is expensive. Prove you are worth it…not that your entitled to it.

Reply(7)
23
Keith
2d ago

Unions are a forced mediocrity. I look at it this way, if you don't like making 16 or 20 per hour, get a skill and get a better job. Many non retail businesses are clamoring for help. Opportunities exist. How can you expect being a checker to be a career?

Reply(1)
13
AP_000024.7a68b5ffaaca4a5e806752adade4bfe5.1520
2d ago

The unions issue is not my responsibility I’ll still shop there you’re out of your mind if you think I’m going to get produce from Walmart

Reply(2)
9
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Denver, CO
Business
Local
Colorado Society
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
City
Broomfield, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Denver, CO
Society
FOX31 Denver

Mental health response for victims of the Marshall Fire

There are many resources available to those effected by the Marshall Fire. Janine D’Anniballe is the Director of Trauma Services with Mental Health Colorado and she shares the impact of these cumulative traumas in our community, symptoms of acute stress, coping strategies and how to cultivate hope and resilience.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Kelley
FOX31 Denver

Office work spaces offered to people affected by Marshall Fire

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — Office Evolution is a company that provides rentable workspaces for business owners or just anyone needing a temporary office space. One of their locations was near the Marshall Fire and suffered some damage, so they’re using this time to open their facilities up to people who might need it most. “So […]
LOUISVILLE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdvr#King Soopers City Market#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
FOX31 Denver

Meet Alfred, the robot concierge

Alfred was introduced as a way for guests to limit interactions during the pandemic. But room service by robot could also be the answer to the problem of labor shortages plaguing the hotel industry.
BOULDER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Denver housing market trends for 2022

For the past year, the Denver housing market has been a challenge. With limited inventory, many new home buyers are left with little to no options when it comes to purchasing a home and now with 1000 entrants into the buyer’s market due to the Marshall Fire, the market will be challenging. Jessica Reinhardt Vitcenda […]
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy