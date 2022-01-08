Increasing COVID-19 cases doesn’t shock doctors

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — COVID-19 cases averaged more than 13 thousand on Wednesday. That number jumped to 20 thousand in the past two days. Doctors at McLaren Great Lansing Hospital says she’s not surprised because they expected it after the holidays.

More than 4,600 confirmed cases in Michigan from Thursday and Friday.

“I think many of us took the opportunity to see friends and families and, you know, I think for the most part we’ve all became a little bit complacent with the guidelines and hence an opportunity for spread,” said Christina Perry, Medical Director and ER Physician at McLaren Greater Lansing.

The increasing cases are also making it extremely difficult for healthcare workers.

“The increased cases of COVID-19 and symptoms of COVID-19 have really been causing a lot of congestion in the emergency departments and urgent cares,” said Perry.

She also says data shows many severe cases are happening within those without the COVID-19 vaccine.

“There’s no secret there’s lots of statistics being published out there that the more severe cases, by any large are from the unvaccinated population,” said Perry.

The McLaren doctor says she’s also concerned about those who test negative.

“What we’re seeing is people taking that as an opportunity to get tested. And if that testing comes back negative, then they feel that they’re okay to go about their business. In the community. And really, they’re still a vector on infection because they have been exposed,” she said.

According to the CDC, symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

Perry is encouraging everyone despite their vaccination status to stay safe.

“We’re all frustrated with the virus and having to quarantine. You know, what that means to me is that we need to really get back to, you know, grassroots from a contagious standpoint. We all need to be very careful. For example, we make sure we’re very diligent about washing our hands being very clean, providing people adequate social distancing,” said Perry.

If you do decide to visit the emergency room, Perry is asking that you remain patient.

“One of the things that I think is frustrating for everybody that we all need to be mindful whether you’re coming to the hospital or going about your daily business is that the whole world is short staffed right now,” she said. “I would love for everyone to understand that we’re doing the best we can to provide the highest quality of care in the fastest manner possible with great attention to detail,” she continues.

If you have any concerns about getting vaccinated, Perry says to talk to your doctor.

6 news also reached out to Linda Vail with the Ingham County Health Department. In a statement, she says she’s urging people to “get the COVID-19 vaccine, get their booster if eligible, and wear multi-layered well-fitting masks when around others.”



