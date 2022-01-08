More foggy mornings ahead

This week starts off with a more seasonal change to our pattern. Yesterday was in the 70s and humid, but a front has moved through and now we’re seeing a quick turnaround as cooler drier air rushes in. The air temperature will fall into the low 40s by sunrise, but will start to warm slightly after, afternoon high expected near 53 with clearing skies. It’ll be a bit of a windy day as well, with northerly winds between 12-18 during the afternoon, gusting as high as 25 mph. That’ll get us to our coldest low of the week ahead tomorrow morning, falling to just below freezing at 31 degrees in the Hattiesburg metro area. From there, we’ll slowly warm back to average by Thursday, which is right around when our next front brings highs and lows down again.

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 8 HOURS AGO