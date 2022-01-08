Sung Yuri Gives Birth To Twin Girls

If there’s one thing about celebrities, it’s that they will really just say any combination of words that come into their heads. Take, Gal Gadot, for example. In a recent interview with InStyle, she talked about her career as well as being a mother of three. She spoke of motherhood mostly as you’d expect, saying it’s “no joke” and “so much work.” I’m sure many of us, regardless of parental status, would agree. Here is where the similarities end.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO