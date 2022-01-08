ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Vogue On The Road: A Trip To The West Country In The Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost

By Erin Baker
Vogue
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGod invented the humble motor car so we don’t have to canoe everywhere. This profound thought struck me on this month’s road trip, from Westminster, London to Devizes, Wiltshire. In reverse, the journey forms the famous Devizes to Westminster canoe race, along the Thames. Paddled at Easter, the course is a...

www.vogue.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

Rolls-Royce Spectre Spied For The First Time, And Yes, It Has Split Headlights

Rolls-Royce has vowed to abandon the internal combustion engine by the end of the decade. The ultra-luxury brand from Goodwood will be rocking down to the electric avenue in a couple of years with the launch of the Spectre. Originally teased at the end of September, the zero-emissions coupe has now been caught by our spies for the very first time.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Abandoned History: The Mercedes-Benz X-Class, Nissan Luxe

Sort of like the Cimarron we covered in our last edition of Abandoned History a couple of months ago, today’s vehicle is pretending to be more than it is. It’s the luxury X-Class truck Mercedes-Benz sold in markets outside the USA. Can you tell what it actually is?
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Kerridge
AutoExpress

New 2022 Rolls-Royce Phantom facelift spotted

Rolls-Royce is readying an update for its flagship Phantom limousine, and our spies have captured the new model testing in Germany under light camouflage. It’s clear from these photographs that the new Phantom will receive very minor styling details, but we expect interior updates to bring new infotainment tech to Rolls-Royce’s £364,300 halo model.
CARS
BMW BLOG

Rolls-Royce pledges to remain exclusive by not chasing volume

Having just posted all-time annual record sales for 2021, Rolls-Royce is quick to point out it will resist the temptation of chasing volume to make a quick profit. With BMW’s backing and its generous pockets, it would be fairly easy to go down that route and expand the portfolio with luxed-up versions of its parent company’s products.
CARS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Think 2021 was bad? Not for Rolls-Royce, Bentley and Lamborghini

Americans may be feeling uneasy about the economy, but if sales of ultra-luxury cars are any indication, the super rich are doing just fine. Both Rolls-Royce and Bentley posted record sales in 2021. Last year, Rolls-Royce delivered 5,586 cars around the world, the most cars Rolls-Royce has ever sold in...
CARS
Carscoops

Hoonigan Shoots For 1,000 HP In Their Hellcat-Powered Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow

For those who haven’t been keeping up with their more recent projects, the folks over at Hoonigan have been working on something extra wild: a Hellcat-powered Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow that they plan to use as a driftable party car. With that being said, they must have felt that the 707 ponies produced by the stock engine weren’t enough, as their latest video sees them trying to increase that number to 1,000.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolls Royce Ghost#Road Trip#On The Road#West Country#Vehicles#Vogue On The Road#Black Badge#Rolls Royce#Mini#Athenian
CarBuzz.com

Classic Rolls-Royce Gets 1,000-HP Supercharged Hellcat Engine

Supercharged V8s are commonly accredited to thoroughbred American muscle cars such as the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Die-hard enthusiasts, however, will remind you that the British once dabbled in this sphere as well. Let us remind you that the JLR group remains dedicated to its 5.0-liter supercharged V8 which you can find in its F-Type and Range Rover Sport SVR (before the group moves over to EV only in 2025).
CARS
Carscoops

The Plymouth Prowler Still Looks Quite Odd But This One Has A 6.1-Liter HEMI V8

There are very few cars that I find uglier than the Plymouth Prowler but this particular example is one that even I would love to drive. Plymouth launched the Prowler in 1997 and over the course of five years, sold a touch over 11,000 examples. It took design inspiration from hot rods of the 1930s and left the factory with a 3.5-liter naturally aspirated Chrysler V6 with 214 hp, mated to a four-speed automatic transmission driving the rear wheels. This Prowler, though, has ditched the factory V6 for something much more interesting.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1960 Cadillac Eldorado Boasts Beautiful Style And Performance

This ridiculous Eldorado from the 1960s brings so much to the table for its next owner. Cadillac is one of America's most famous luxury car brands because of its fantastic interior design, big V8 engines, and famously comfortable luxury features that make a point of being ahead of their time. This has come across very well in recent models such as the CTS-V and the new Blackwing models, which combine the big supercharged engines of today with the luxury and style that cars like this one paved the way to create. The vintage models such as the Eldorado and other models are even more popular within the classic car culture, which boasted massive naturally aspirated V8 engines that made more than enough power to move the hefty beasts.
HOME & GARDEN
Paste Magazine

Black Country, New Road Share Video for "Concorde"

English rock band Black Country, New Road are less than a month shy of releasing their sophomore album Ants from Up There (Feb. 4, Ninja Tune), and to ring in the new year they’ve shared the cinematic video for their folky single “Concorde.”. The video, directed by Maxim...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
CarBuzz.com

V12 Supercar Cadillac Refused To Make Comes To Life

Around 20 years ago, Cadillac turned out some wild concept cars. Who can forget the bonkers Sixteen, not to mention the mid-engined V12 Cien?. Caddy is done with all that nonsense now, investing heavily in EVs like the Lyriq. The CT5-V Blackwing will likely be the last ICE performance car from the famed American brand, but what a way to go. All is not lost, however.
CARS
topgear.com

Bentley Continental R

Believe it or not, the Silver Pearl land yacht pictured here is a 2003-registered car. It's a ‘Final Series’ Mulliner special that brought production of the Bentley Continental R, which began in the early Nineties, to a close. Though it’s fair to say its lavish proportions (and lavish chrome) speak of a style much more antiquated.
CARS
Robb Report

After Posting Record Sales in 2021, Rolls-Royce Vows to Stay ‘Rare and Precious’

Rolls-Royce isn’t about to let success go to its head. The luxury marque posted record sales in 2021, but don’t expect that to change a thing at Goodwood. In fact, the brand’s CEO is adamant that it will continue to operate the same way it has for over a century. The British automaker announced Monday that it sold 5,586 vehicles this past calendar year despite the continuing global coronavirus pandemic and supply chain issues that have plagued the auto industry. Not only is that a new record for the 117-year-old company, but it represents a 49 percent increase over 2020 sales. It...
BUSINESS
CNET

All the cars and trucks being discontinued for 2022

In saying goodbye to 2021, we must also bid farewell to a number of cars and trucks. Whether it's because new versions are on the horizon, or because they simply weren't selling, there are a whole bunch of vehicles that will leave the automotive landscape next year. Here are some of the most notable departures.
CARS
BMW BLOG

Wooden Rolls-Royce Boat Tail electric toy car is a work of art

It took 68 days to make this, but the smile on his son’s face tells the father it was well worth the effort. This 16-minute video provides a wonderful timelapse of the intricate build process of what is far more than just a simple toy car made from wood. Aside from being impressively large, the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail moves under its own (electric) power and has a working suspension.
CARS
Road & Track

The Road Trip That Made My Dream Car Mine

When does a car become yours? Is it when you first feel the keys in your hand? When you get the title in the mail? Or does that moment depend on the car itself?. My 1979 Alfa Romeo Alfetta Sport Sedan wasn’t my first car, but it was my first special car, a mutt with many donor parts from many Alfas. Spiders were well represented, with taillights from a ‘71 and an engine and electronic fuel injection system out of an ‘87. The seats were from a Milano. A passenger door from a blue Sport Sedan contrasted with the car’s original red. The entire thing was oversprayed in a drab grey. Somewhere along the line, the interior door cards were ripped out and replaced with sheets of aluminum diamond plate—unsafe, unsightly, and uncomfortable in summer, when the inside of the car would heat up like an oven and the metal would scald my arm. I called the car Ol’ Sport, and I loved it.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy