Vogue On The Road: A Trip To The West Country In The Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost

This ridiculous Eldorado from the 1960s brings so much to the table for its next owner. Cadillac is one of America's most famous luxury car brands because of its fantastic interior design, big V8 engines, and famously comfortable luxury features that make a point of being ahead of their time. This has come across very well in recent models such as the CTS-V and the new Blackwing models, which combine the big supercharged engines of today with the luxury and style that cars like this one paved the way to create. The vintage models such as the Eldorado and other models are even more popular within the classic car culture, which boasted massive naturally aspirated V8 engines that made more than enough power to move the hefty beasts.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 21 DAYS AGO