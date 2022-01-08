ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Mom allegedly stuffed son in trunk because he had COVID, needed to be quarantined

By Patrick Reilly
NYPost
NYPost
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ut7Ch_0dg9Pfmq00
Sarah Beam, a teacher at Cypress Falls High School, faces charges of child endangerment. Cypress Fairbanks Independent School District

A Texas mother faces criminal charges after she allegedly stuffed her 13-year-old son in the trunk of her car — because he tested positive for COVID-19 and she didn’t want to get exposed, authorities said.

Sarah Beam, 41, allegedly packed up her son and took him to a drive-thru coronavirus testing center in Houston on Jan. 3, according to local outlet KPRC.

Witnesses reported hearing noises coming from the back of Beam’s vehicle when she pulled up to the tented testing center at Ken Pridgeon Stadium, according to court documents obtained by the outlet.

Bevin Gordon, the health services director at the site, asked Beam to open the trunk — revealing the teenager lying down inside, the charging docs state.

Beam, who has worked as a teacher in the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District since 2011, explained she was trying to keep her son isolated.

“(The mother) stated that she put (her son) inside the trunk to prevent her from getting exposed to possible COVID while driving (him) to the stadium for additional testing,” the filing says.

Gordon told Beam that she and her son would not be tested until the teen was removed from the trunk and seated in the back seat of the car. He then called the police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wGLGy_0dg9Pfmq00
Authorities say the 13-year-old child “was not harmed” when he was discovered inside the trunk of the car at a COVID testing site in Texas.

The school district runs the testing site and has its own police department which investigated the incident. Cops said the child “was not harmed.”

Surveillance footage from the testing site showed Beam opening the trunk door and her son climbing out, according to the probable cause statement.

The Cypress Fairbanks ISD Police Department said a warrant was issued for Beam’s arrest Friday on child endangerment charges.

Beam most recently worked as a teacher at Cypress Falls High School. She has been placed on administrative leave.

With Post wires

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Bob Saget, comedian and "Full House" star, has died at 65

Bob Saget, the comedian best known for his role as Danny Tanner on "Full House" has died, the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida confirmed. He was 65. The Orange County Sheriff's Office tweeted that deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes about an "unresponsive man in a hotel room." The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced dead on the scene, the sheriff's office said.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
City
Cypress, TX
Cypress, TX
Society
Houston, TX
Coronavirus
Houston, TX
Society
Cypress, TX
Coronavirus
Cypress, TX
Health
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel fires back at Jordan over refusal to cooperate

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol accused Rep. Jim Jordan of backtracking on his commitment to cooperate after the Ohio Republican said Sunday he would refuse to voluntarily appear before the panel. “Mr. Jordan has previously said that he would cooperate with the committee’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Lying Down#Cypress Falls High School#Kprc
CBS News

Tax season is about to start. The IRS is already facing a backlog

Tax filing season for 2021 tax returns will begin on Monday, January 24, 2022, the Treasury Department announced Monday. But amid the ongoing pandemic and a lack of resources at the Internal Revenue Service, Treasury officials warn it's going to be a challenge with taxpayers and tax preparers facing a frustrating filing season.
INCOME TAX
ABC News

Golden Globes 2022 winners: Complete list

The winners for the 2022 Golden Globes were announced Sunday. The awards show wasn't televised or streamed this year and featured no red carpet or audience. Instead, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) held a "private event" at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, and revealed winners on social media and via press release.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy