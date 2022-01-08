ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staffing critical as schools struggle to find substitute teachers

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe system used to find substitute teachers in Northern Ireland must be improved, head teachers have said. The Northern Ireland Substitute Teacher Register (NISTR) is used to book staff. Schools should be able to find available teachers on NISTR, but some say time is being wasted calling teachers already...

Daily Mail

Schools 'may be forced to close': Classrooms could return to remote learning next month amid rising Covid cases, unions warn

Unions have warned that whole schools could return to remote learning in January despite Boris Johnson vowing to keep them open. The Prime Minister has told Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi that he is ‘absolutely determined’ to have children back in class and that keeping schools open is the ‘number one priority’, it was reported yesterday.
EDUCATION
Telegraph

What will happen if schools are forced to shut again

Last Wednesday, as Messrs Johnson, Vallance and Whitty addressed the nation wearing their doom-faces and calling yet again for “the slides”, Nadhim Zahawi, the Education Secretary, was tweeting upbeat messages: “Measures [announced tonight] will… help keep children and young people in childcare, school, college and uni, with their friends and teachers.”
EDUCATION
Daily Mail

Teachers should not be asked to teach merged classes to keep schools open amid staff shortages, unions say, because it will 'increase virus transmission and lead to further disruption'

Schools which routinely ask staff to teach more pupils in merged classes amid teacher shortages should be challenged, education unions have said. Ahead of the start of term, the Department for Education (DfE) told headteachers they may want to consider 'combining classes' in the event of staff shortages to keep face-to-face teaching in place.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Schools can switch to online lessons if they have shortage of teachers, education secretary says

Schools in England have been given the go-ahead to send pupils home and return to online teaching, if they have a critical shortage of teachers.The advice comes in an open letter from Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary – one day after he announced the return of mask-wearing in secondary school classes.Teaching “remotely” will be considered acceptable “if operational challenges caused by workforce shortages make delivery of face-to-face teaching impossible”, Mr Zahawi writes.“This should only be on a short-term measure and settings should return to full-time in-person attendance for all pupils as soon as practicable,” the letter adds.In universities, face-to-face learning...
EDUCATION
BBC

Covid-19: Retired teachers asked to come back to class

The Department of Education (DE) has appealed to recently-retired teachers to return to schools in the new year. The DE said it was "asking them to temporarily return to the classroom so children can continue to benefit from face-to-face education during the pandemic". A similar call was recently made by...
EDUCATION
Telegraph

Is it time to give teachers special status to keep the schools open?

Every parent can tell the difference between fake tears and real tears – and there was nothing manufactured about the ones my 10-year-old shed at the end of her last day of school term on Friday. She was tired, hangry, and disappointed at a playdate having to be cancelled “BOC” (21 months of saying “because of Covid” several times daily has forced us to abbreviate).
EDUCATION
FOXBusiness

Michigan schools can use non-teachers as substitutes amid worker shortage, after Whitmer signs bill

Michigan schools will be allowed to use non-teachers as substitutes amid a worker shortage that has been exacerbated by the spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Monday she signed legislation to address a teacher shortage in the state by allowing staff members such as secretaries and paraprofessionals to work as substitutes until the end of the school year.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Staff shortages may force schools to prioritise year groups for in-person teaching, union says

Schools may end up sending whole year groups home if they struggle to get enough staff next term, a union boss has warned. Geoff Barton from the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) told The Telegraph headteachers may have to resort to prioritising certain year groups for in-person teaching as “the only final resort” when dealing with staff shortages. The government has called on ex-teachers to help out amid warnings Covid staff absences have been causing school closures and infections continuing to soar could lead to remote learning making a return next year.School leaders previously told The Independent staff...
EDUCATION
BBC

High number of teachers 'expected to be off school'

A high number of teachers are expected to be off school this term as rates of coronavirus rise in Guernsey, an education boss has said. Director of education Nick Hynes said his department would be getting daily figures from schools throughout the term and reacting accordingly. The NASUWT teaching union...
EDUCATION
ksro.com

Schools Struggle to Find Covid Tests for Returning Students

Sonoma County school administrators are hoping to get rapid COVID-tests available for any student who wants one, prior to returning from the holiday break. However shipping delays are causing a disruption in availability. Schools are on alert as the rapidly spreading omicron variant creates cause for concern. Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District received 6,000 iHealth home test kits prior to the first day of winter break, and they were able to make the kits available to students and staff before kids headed home for the holidays. Sonoma County Public Health has received the first of two 3,000-kit shipments and is working on ways to get the tests into the hands of students. Testing is just part of the strategy. On Thursday last week, Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase issued two new health orders requiring both emergency workers and school staff to receive booster shots or submit to twice-weekly COVID testing, starting February 1st.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Call to give parents £30 catch-up voucher for each day children miss school due to Covid

Parents should be given a £30-a-day catch-up voucher for each day their child is off school because of coronavirus, to help pay for the costs of remote learning, Liberal Democrats have said.The call came as schools in areas of England including Middlesbrough and Birmingham remained closed to pupils after the Christmas break due to significant staff absences.Lib Dem education spokesperson Munira Wilson said that Omicron will “wreak havoc” on schools in the coming weeks, with large numbers of pupils likely to be sent home because of illness or staff absences.She accused ministers of leaving schools “woefully unprepared” for the coming...
EDUCATION
Telegraph

School pupils refusing to wear face masks in class, warns union official

Schoolchildren are refusing to wear face masks in the classroom, a union official said as the Government's own study does not justify the policy. Just five per cent of pupils at one school agreed to take a lateral flow test at the start of the term and wear a mask, according to Damien McNulty, a national executive member of the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT).
EDUCATION
WCAX

Staffing struggles force some Vt. school closures

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The COVID surge is taking a hit on many schools around our region. In some cases it’s not sick students that’s the problem but a lack of staff to keep the building open. U-32 Middle and High School parents received an early morning phone...
RUTLAND, VT
The Independent

‘Substantial number’ of children likely to get Covid as schools return

A “substantial number” of children are likely to contract Covid-19 as pupils return to school in Northern Ireland the chief scientific adviser has said.Professor Ian Young also told MLAs that current daily Covid figures are no longer a reliable indicator of the rapid spread of Omicron as the prevalence of the virus is now surpassing testing capacity.Prof Young was giving evidence to the Stormont Health Committee alongside chief medical officer Sir Michael McBride and Health Minister Robin Swann.It would be a major surprise if following the return of schools we don’t see substantial numbers of cases in schoolchildrenProfessor Ian...
EDUCATION
9&10 News

Substitute Teaching Rule Could Address Shortage of Subs

A new Michigan law makes temporary changes for substitute teachers in all public schools. It was signed by Governor Whitmer and allows non-teaching staff to be used as substitute teachers. The law is in effect for the rest of the academic year. This means that secretaries, paraprofessionals and other school...
EDUCATION
The Independent

School staff shortages caused by Covid tests ‘could force more remote learning’

Headteachers have warned that staff shortages in the new term caused by teachers isolating because of positive lateral flow tests will be “challenging” for some schools and could lead to more pupils learning online.Caroline Derbyshire, executive head at Saffron Walden County High School in Essex, and leader of Saffron Academy Trust, told the PA news agency: “We know that (staff shortages) will be a factor and there will be schools in particular parts of the country where rates have been extremely high where staffing will be difficult.“But this sort of mass of supply teachers that are supposed to be there...
EDUCATION

