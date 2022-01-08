Staffing critical as schools struggle to find substitute teachers

Sonoma County school administrators are hoping to get rapid COVID-tests available for any student who wants one, prior to returning from the holiday break. However shipping delays are causing a disruption in availability. Schools are on alert as the rapidly spreading omicron variant creates cause for concern. Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District received 6,000 iHealth home test kits prior to the first day of winter break, and they were able to make the kits available to students and staff before kids headed home for the holidays. Sonoma County Public Health has received the first of two 3,000-kit shipments and is working on ways to get the tests into the hands of students. Testing is just part of the strategy. On Thursday last week, Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase issued two new health orders requiring both emergency workers and school staff to receive booster shots or submit to twice-weekly COVID testing, starting February 1st.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO