Metro Council approves $36 million for Interstate Bridge planning, seeks project tweaks

Despite calls by some residents single-family homes to a South Madison redevelopment plan, Dean Mosiman reports that the Madison City Council approved the plan unanimously on Tuesday. The original plan, which aims to increase density near public transit and provide more housing options in South Madison, proposes 50 "cottage-style" homes, 54 single-family homes, 16 low- to medium-density units, and 120 units in multi-family buildings, while an alternative proposal "still envisions 50 cottage-style homes but increases the number of single-family homes to 65 on smaller, 3,000-square-foot lots, increases low- to medium-size residential units to 44, and doubles the number of units in mixed-use buildings to 240 while increasing the building height to eight stories." The proposed plan also includes expansion of a local park and transportation improvements.

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO