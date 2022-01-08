ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biggest storylines for Panthers vs. Buccaneers in Week 18

By Anthony Rizzuti
Sunday seems like a final chapter for the Carolina Panthers. A tangible step down here in 2021, with messes abound, will certainly have the organization wiping some of their slate clean for next season.

So, as the Panthers are set to close the campaign against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, keep that and these following storylines in mind for Week 18.

Is this goodbye?

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

As the Panthers head into the 2022 offseason, it really feels as though they’ll be coming back out on the other side with either Cam Newton or Matt Rhule. And it doesn’t seem like owner David Tepper is ready to give up on the latter.

It’s no secret that the second-year head coach doesn’t exactly have an affinity for Newton—at least as his starting quarterback. Rhule’s preference is clearly not the man who he cut back in March 2020, but the one who he’s invested multiple draft picks and almost $19 million into—Sam Darnold.

So, as Darnold gets the nod again on Sunday,

Newton at all? Will he see more than the lone snap he got against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17? And, if this is indeed the end, will Newton get some sort of a proper sendoff?

Wide outs

Will we even see Robby Anderson? Well, that prospect isn’t looking exactly great either.

The sixth-year wideout, amidst a very disappointing campaign, was a non-participant in practice throughout the week due to a quad injury. Rhule stated that Anderson, who the team listed as questionable for the contest, will be a game-time decision come Sunday.

To make matters even foggier at the position, Rhule also said he doesn’t not anticipate getting Shi Smith (along with cornerback Stephon Gilmore and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos) back from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Oh, and Terrace Marshall Jr. is down as well after being sent to the injured reserve on Wednesday.

If Anderson isn’t a go in Tampa Bay, Carolina will have to presumably reach down to the practice squad for some reinforcements, as the only remaining receivers on the active roster are DJ Moore, Brandon Zylstra and Alex Erickson. Week 18 could present an opportunity to Keith Kirkwood, C.J. Saunders and/or Willie Snead.

On a high note

There’s not much left to salvage out of this disastrous 2021 season for the Panthers. So can they at least pick up one win to close it out?

Unfortunately, that seems like a reach considering the defending Super Bowl champion Bucs will be running out their starters as they chase down the conference’s No. 2 seed. But the Panthers can try . . . right?

Well, if they do and somehow succeed, a victory would snap a six-game losing streak and prevent them from reaching a 12th loss over their last 14 outings. A defeat, however, would have them finish with the worst record in NFL history for any team that began a season at 3-0.

For the culture!

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Matt Rhule on not using Cam Newton for sneak: 'Both of our quarterbacks can do that'

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule seems to be in the business of proving himself correct, not in the business of winning. On fourth and inches from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 1-yard line, with his team up 7-3 at the five-minute mark of the second quarter, Rhule opted not for the greatest short-yardage quarterback in the history of the sport. Instead, he stubbornly stuck with his boy.
Panthers’ Season Ends With Blowout Loss In Tampa

TAMPA – The Carolina Panthers’ seventh straight defeat put the finishing stamp on a disappointing 2021-22 season as they fell 41-17 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As has been their custom, the Panthers scored in the first quarter while still in their opening-game script. Sam Darnold capped a 14-play, 75 yard drive with a two-yard […]
Bryant McFadden – Not a Lot of Optimism for Matt Rhule Year 3

The 2021 season came to a close yesterday for the Carolina Panthers, as they fell to the Tampa Bay Bucs 41-17, to finish the season with 7 straight defeats, and finish with an overall record of 5-12. The Panthers became the first team in NFL history to start a season 3-0 and finish with 12 losses, as Matt Rhule is just 10-23 as an NFL head coach. Despite that glaring record, Rhule is likely to be back for a third season. That has many Panther fans in an uproar, as they want more, expect more, and deserve more, than what they've gotten since Tepper ran Ron Rivera out of town. In his recent rebuilding stops at Temple and Baylor, Matt Rhule's teams won 11 games, but that was after taking a step in Year 2. That's what separates his rebuild in the NFL as opposed to the college game, is that his team didn't take that step, making it hard to imagine they will do so next. CBS Sports analyst Bryant McFadden, joined Wilson & Norfleet earlier today, and he echoed that same sentiment:
Black NFL coaches have never been more poorly represented than they are now

During and right after the 2018 regular season, five NFL teams fired their Black head coaches. There was Hue Jackson of the Browns, Marvin Lewis of the Bengals, Steve Wilks of the Cardinals, Todd Bowles of the Jets, and Vance Joseph of the Broncos. All five of those coaches were replaced by white candidates — Gregg Williams (interim) and Freddie Kitchens for the Browns, Zac Taylor for the Bengals, Kliff Kingsbury for the Cardinals, Adam Gase (ouch) for the Jets, and Vic Fangio for the Broncos.
NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Rob Gronkowski News

Cover your eyes, Antonio Brown. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver expressed his unhappiness with his contract situation during a Full Send podcast appearance, noting that Tom Brady had taken care of his go-to tight end, Rob Gronkowski. On Sunday, Gronkowski proved Brown’s point. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Fox 2 reporter says he knows which NFL team Jim Harbaugh will land with if he leaves Michigan

It has been a Friday of Jim Harbaugh reports/rumors and the latest (at least that we have seen) comes from Ryan Ermanni of Fox 2. Ermanni took to Twitter tonight and he said he is hearing that if Harbaugh does leave Michigan that it would be to go to the Las Vegas Raiders. He adds that Harbaugh thinks he can win with the Raiders and their quarterback, Derek Carr.
Rob Gronkowski Reveals How He’ll Be Spending His Bonus

Rob Gronkowski had a major contract incentive during Sunday afternoon’s win over the Carolina Panthers. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end needed seven catches and 85 yards to hit a $1 million contract incentive. Tom Brady made sure his go-to tight end got it. Gronkowski finished the game with...
