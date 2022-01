The story of Mob is one that is able to juggle some unbelievable psychic battles with some high-octane humor along the way and with the series set to return for a third season, Mob Psycho 100 has gotten some new art to help celebrate 2022. Though fans are still wondering when we can expect season three of the psychic hijinks to arrive, it remains one of the most anticipated releases in the future of anime and is sure to rattle the medium when the final episodes of the series make landfall.

COMICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO