Someone with 23 followers who had never posted on Instagram before took the handle “Quadgod,” so Ilia Malinin opted to go with “Quadg0d,” with a zero, instead. The 17-year-old figure skater from Fairfax now boasts more than 6,800 followers, his feed filled with three-second videos of the auburn-haired teen launching himself into the air, spinning four times around and either landing on a ¼ inch blade, or landing on his ass.

LEESBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO