Health care leaders declare statewide crisis, request action

Davin Turner, DO, was appointed CEO of Maury Regional Health in Columbia, Tenn. He will assume the role on March 20, 2022, a news release said. He succeeds Alan Watson, who retired in September after leading the health system for nine years. Dr. Turner has held multiple leadership roles with...
FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Hospitals across Maryland are experiencing a higher level of COVID-19 patients than any other time in the pandemic. On Monday, the state reported a total of 2,746 hospitalizations. As a result, Frederick Health Hospital implemented “crisis standards of care” on Monday, effective immediately. According to the hospital, this measure is only […]
University of Maryland Capital Region Health says it's moving three Prince George’s health centers to crisis standards of care amid rising COVID-19 cases and staffing shortages. UM Capital Region Medical Center, UM Bowie Health Center and the Emergency Department at UM Laurel Medical Center declared a hospital emergency Friday,...
CONNECTICUT (WFSB) – Some local leaders and residents say the current masking policy throughout Connecticut is confusing and dangerous,. As COVID cases continue to rise, some residents and local officials are calling for a statewide mask mandate. Val Cina of West Hartford said, “it’s very important for you to...
UM Capital Region Health is committed to supporting our workforce and caring for our communities, and we are proud to serve the people of Prince George’s County. During the last month, UM Capital has seen a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, substantial boarding in our Emergency Departments and significant staffing shortages.
OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Medical Association is calling on the Governor and State Health Secretary to declare COVID as a public health crisis. A joint statement from the WSMA and the Washington chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians has outlined the strain placed on hospitals statewide.
HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital, based in Havre de Grace, on Tuesday declared Crisis Standards of Care protocols after a “substantial increase” of COVID-19 hospitalizations. The protocols are designed to manage the surge capacity of the hospital, and actions include...
Public school districts, mostly across the Northeast and Midwest, closed this week as the omicron variant of coronavirus surges following the winter break and the country's students face a mental health crisis. Various school systems in Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Maryland and other states have delayed...
ORLANDO, Fla. — AdventHealth reported Wednesday that the health care system marked a shocking new high in positivity rate. AdventHealth Centra Care's statewide daily positivity rate reached 39% earlier this week. The previous statewide high for Centra Care was about 28% in July during the delta surge. However, hospitalizations...
The Riley County Health Department is experiencing a very high call volume for COVID testing at this time. If you can’t get through to Screening Line at (785) 323-6400, please try one of the testing options below. IMPORTANT: if you are sick, please stay home and isolate while you...
Creating Crisis Standards of Care The big health care story of 2021 was the creation and implementation of Idaho’s Crisis Standards of Care (CSC). CSC is guidance for rationing health care in the event of a natural disaster or other catastrophic event that may overwhelm the capacity of the health care systems to deliver care to ...
MINNEAPOLIS — At a moment when omicron is overwhelming state hospitals and cases are surging, some medical leaders say there’s cautious hope this variant could eventually lead us to the next stage of the pandemic. “It’s much more likely than previous variants to have an end point,” said...
Due to a significant increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, Luminis Health is taking the unprecedented step of declaring a crisis at both its hospitals – Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center and Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center. Since November 1, the healthcare system has seen a 320 percent increase...
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has signed a State of Disaster Emergency declaration to help hospitals and nursing homes deal with staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor also signed two executive orders to temporarily suspend certain statutes and regulations for adult care homes and some health care providers.
It’s dominated headlines for months — New York’s health care industry is struggling to maintain adequate staffing levels in the workforce. “We simply do not have enough health care workers in our hospitals, in our long-term care facilities, in our ambulances or in the homes of our loved ones,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in her first State of the State address on Wednesday.
The unprecedented and escalating spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations led Delaware hospitals to implement a “crisis” level of care Monday because “it is no longer possible to deliver care according to normal standards,’’ said ChristianaCare, the state’s largest health care system. About 4...
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Doctors with the University of Kansas Health System are warning that the current COVID situation is a crisis. Physicians are urging school districts to reinstate mask mandates in order to keep schools open. Dr. Steve Stites spoke on a call with media Tuesday morning expressing...
Nursing homes across Wisconsin are dealing with historically low numbers when it comes to staff. It's a shortage that’s concerning to healthcare workers caring for society's most vulnerable. And it's a problem that only seems to be getting worse.
