Washington State

Health care leaders declare statewide crisis, request action

By Henry Stewart-Wood - Bellevue Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJay Inslee and Washington Health Secretary Dr. Umair Shah to...

beckershospitalreview.com

Mosaic Life Care leader named CEO of Maury Regional Health

Davin Turner, DO, was appointed CEO of Maury Regional Health in Columbia, Tenn. He will assume the role on March 20, 2022, a news release said. He succeeds Alan Watson, who retired in September after leading the health system for nine years. Dr. Turner has held multiple leadership roles with...
COLUMBIA, TN
WDVM 25

Frederick Health Hospital implements crisis standards of care due to COVID hospitalization spike

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Hospitals across Maryland are experiencing a higher level of COVID-19 patients than any other time in the pandemic. On Monday, the state reported a total of 2,746 hospitalizations. As a result, Frederick Health Hospital implemented “crisis standards of care” on Monday, effective immediately. According to the hospital, this measure is only […]
FREDERICK, MD
Eyewitness News

Local leader, residents call for statewide mask mandate

CONNECTICUT (WFSB) – Some local leaders and residents say the current masking policy throughout Connecticut is confusing and dangerous,. As COVID cases continue to rise, some residents and local officials are calling for a statewide mask mandate. Val Cina of West Hartford said, “it’s very important for you to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Local
Washington Health
State
Washington State
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: University of Maryland Capital Region Health Declares Emergency; Moves to Crisis Standards of Care

UM Capital Region Health is committed to supporting our workforce and caring for our communities, and we are proud to serve the people of Prince George’s County. During the last month, UM Capital has seen a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, substantial boarding in our Emergency Departments and significant staffing shortages.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
cbslocal.com

Harford Memorial Hospital Declares Crisis Standards Of Care

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital, based in Havre de Grace, on Tuesday declared Crisis Standards of Care protocols after a “substantial increase” of COVID-19 hospitalizations. The protocols are designed to manage the surge capacity of the hospital, and actions include...
HAVRE DE GRACE, MD
Person
Jay Inslee
WESH

AdventHealth Centra Care's statewide daily positivity rate reaches 39%

ORLANDO, Fla. — AdventHealth reported Wednesday that the health care system marked a shocking new high in positivity rate. AdventHealth Centra Care's statewide daily positivity rate reached 39% earlier this week. The previous statewide high for Centra Care was about 28% in July during the delta surge. However, hospitalizations...
ORLANDO, FL
Little Apple Post

Health Department deluged with test requests

The Riley County Health Department is experiencing a very high call volume for COVID testing at this time. If you can’t get through to Screening Line at (785) 323-6400, please try one of the testing options below. IMPORTANT: if you are sick, please stay home and isolate while you...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
#Health Care#Wsma
Eye On Annapolis

AAMC Shifts to “Crisis Standards of Care”

Due to a significant increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, Luminis Health is taking the unprecedented step of declaring a crisis at both its hospitals – Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center and Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center. Since November 1, the healthcare system has seen a 320 percent increase...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
classiccountry1070.com

Governor issues disaster declarations to help with health care staffing

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has signed a State of Disaster Emergency declaration to help hospitals and nursing homes deal with staffing shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor also signed two executive orders to temporarily suspend certain statutes and regulations for adult care homes and some health care providers.
KANSAS STATE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
spectrumlocalnews.com

Anxious health care leaders welcome Hochul's plan: 'It's been a perfect storm'

It’s dominated headlines for months — New York’s health care industry is struggling to maintain adequate staffing levels in the workforce. “We simply do not have enough health care workers in our hospitals, in our long-term care facilities, in our ambulances or in the homes of our loved ones,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in her first State of the State address on Wednesday.
HEALTH
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Nursing home health care shortages, a 'crisis'

Nursing homes across Wisconsin are dealing with historically low numbers when it comes to staff. It's a shortage that’s concerning to healthcare workers caring for society's most vulnerable. And it's a problem that only seems to be getting worse.
WISCONSIN STATE

