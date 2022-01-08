ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, VA

5 Bedroom Home in Abingdon - $549,985

heraldcourier.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCustom built in 2017 and meticulously maintained, this gorgeous South Holston Lake home is a MUST-SEE!! You will be instantly impressed with the craftmanship of this home upon...

heraldcourier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Rockford Register Star

Three-bedroom home for sale on Cerro Vista Court in Rockford

Description: This custom-built and three-story home rest in a cul-de-sac and features 2,488 square feet of living space. The home comes equipped with three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, and one-half bathroom. Featured inside are vaulted ceilings, palladium top windows, a private deck, and a heated garage. The kitchen also comes equipped with brand new appliances.
ROCKFORD, IL
News Argus

116 Summerfield Ct

Beautiful 2019 Build 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home In Advance - Beautiful new 2019 build True Home in Advance. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a 2 car garage and screened in back patio. Modern kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, butlers pantry and spacious island. Living room features an electric fireplace and pre mounted TV mount. Office located on main level and bonus area on upper level. Entry from garage includes built in storage. Primary bedroom is on the upper level and has attached sitting room, large closet and lots of natural light. Primary bath has a double vanity, tub and shower. Laundry room is on upper level.
REAL ESTATE
Manhattan Echo

Check out these homes for sale in Manhattan now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Excellent location Bensonhurst beautiful two -bedrooms, two-bathrooms plus Bonus room with 1026 square-foot condominium on 23 Avenue, it is low management fee of $279
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abingdon, VA
Real Estate
City
Abingdon, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Abingdon, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1778 Potomac Greens Drive

Open Saturday, January 8th, 12:00 to 2:00. Fabulous two-car garage townhome in terrific Potomac Greens just two blocks from the soon-to-open Potomac Yards Metro Station . This well-loved home is filled with great quality features: Hardwood floors, 10-foot ceilings, moldings, open staircases with runners, tall windows with plantation shutters, and a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite, tall cabinetry and large island. It has a great owner's suite with upgraded luxury bath and walk-in closets. Welcome your guests via a stunning brick walkway into the terrific greeting area/recreation room/office with a gas fireplace, crown molding and tall windows. The main living level is completely open, sunny and inviting. The living room and dining room have hardwood floors and crown molding. The area off the kitchen is perfect for both a great family room or a large breakfast room table. The bedroom level includes the large owner's suite, two additional bedrooms, (all with hardwood floors,) a second full bath with recent newer lighting and mirror, and the laundry area. Wow!!! What an awesome fourth level with another bedroom area and a third full bath. There is a large family room area on this upper level with a rough-in for a bar and French doors leading to a sunny, private, southern-facing balcony. This home is relaxing and updated so you can move right in!!! There are gas utilities, three-zone heating and cooling, the large two-car garage and the convenience of North Old Town...... Just two lights to D.C. and blocks to the heart of Old Town with its restaurants, shops, grocery stores and offices. The Potomac Greens community has a beautiful club house, swimming pool, exercise facility and gathering space. There are nearby tot lots, open space right across the street to access Potomac Greens Park and its trails, and the W&OD trail to DC and Mount Vernon. Visit this home and Fall in Love!!!
POTOMAC, VA
bhhschicago.com

1042 N Thackeray Drive

Beautiful Home with Open Living Concept. Four Bedrooms and 2.1 Baths. Neutral Tones Throughout! Features Include; High Vaulted Beamed Ceiling, Skylights, California floating Staircase, and Floor-to-Ceiling Brick Fireplace w/ raised hearth. Kitchen features; raised panel Maple Cabinetry, soft close drawers, 2 lazy Susans, SS Appliances, Hardwood Flooring and Prep Island w/ extra storage cabinets! Kid's Jack n' Jill Bathroom offers separate vanities and 4th bedroom on the main level is perfect for an in-home office or study area. Oversized fenced-in backyard includes New 6' Cedar Privacy fence, New Brick Paver Patio, Firepit and Newly planted trees. Pepper Tree Farms is a wonderful family-friendly neighborhood and this home's location is only a 6-minute walk to Lincoln Elementary School. Deposit = First & Last Months Rent. Additional Non-refundable Pet Deposit of $200 per pet. Yearly Fee for Pepper Tree Farms Swimming Pool & Clubhouse - $290 or $225 for single/couple. *** AGENTS AND/OR PROSPECTIVE BUYERS EXPOSED TO COVID 19 OR WITH A COUGH OR FEVER ARE NOT TO ENTER THE HOME UNTIL THEY RECEIVE MEDICAL CLEARANCE.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#South Holston Lake#Surround Sound#Housing List#Bedroom Home
96.1 The Eagle

This Is The Ugliest House For Sale On Zillow [PHOTOS]

They say real estate is all about location, location, and location, but sometimes you still have to have a little style in order to sell your home. I found this home on Zillow and while on the outside it looks like your typical all brick ranch home. It has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms and offers 4100 square feet of living space. Of course, it is what the owner did with that living space that might leave you scratching your head.
REAL ESTATE
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Fully Furnished 1 Bed 1 Bath

Large, remodeled, freshly painted, clean and excellently maintained one bedroom, one bathroom apartment on quiet, beautiful residential block. Lots of natural light due to large windows. Spacious eat-in kitchen. Queen Bed with Walk-in Closets. Expansive, fenced in backyard. Ceiling fans and central heat. Rent includes all utilities. One assigned parking space. Free on-premise laundry. 3 minute drive to Metra station. 10 minute drive to both Advocate Sherman Hospital and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital. Walking distance to Gail Borden library, Fox River, and bike path. Also convenient to Elgin's downtown restaurants, coffee shops, and amenities.
HOUSE RENT
homestratosphere.com

3-Bedroom Contemporary Two-Story Vacation Home with Open Floor Plan and Wraparound Rear Porch (Floor Plan)

Welcome to photos and footprint for a 3-bedroom contemporary two-story vacation home. Here’s the floor plan:. Contrasting wood siding, stone accents, metal roofs, and sleek windows enhance the contemporary appeal of this two-story vacation home. It features a wraparound rear porch that maximizes views as it provides a great outdoor entertaining space.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy