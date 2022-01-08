Adult Collage Making: Vision Boards

Start your new year by developing a collage of what you are hoping for in 2022. Join Mary Lee Eischen on Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 2pm to 4 pm for an art workshop entitled “Creating a Vision Board for 2022” offered at the Winona Arts Center, 228 East 5th .
There’s nothing better than kicking off the New Year with a new Vision. Board! According to the Law of Attraction, what you focus on expands. You’ll be. amazed at how things just start showing up in your life once you set the. intention for what you want and...
It’s the time of year where you spend the first week of January planning all the new ways you can become the best version of yourself (whatever that means). For many this involves setting goals, creating resolutions and planning projects that by February you’ve completely abandoned. And on TikTok some people are going even further and creating their vision board for 2022.
Raleigh, N.C. — I’m that person who thought vision boards were pointless. People I know are really into them and they go all out, to the point where it seems more like an arts and crafts type of project. Then 2020 happened and I felt like my children, my family, needed to ring in 2021 with more faith and hope than ever before. I figured, what better way to do that than with a vision board?!
If you remember the days of Polyvore, an online platform that allowed its users to create collages of their favorite shopping picks, and mourned its demise, you'll be pleased to know a new app has essentially resurrected your favorite parts of Polyvore but also offers so much more. The Landing, a digital platform on which you can curate your dream vision board for, well, anything, is slowly picking up steam. Not only can you visually collage together your own mood boards, but you can "remix" other users' vision board designs with your own images and features, all of which are displayed on your profile. You can even follow other users, whose boards will aggregate in your own Landing feed.
Sand painting, using colored sand to produce a beautiful form, has been used by many cultures, including the Japanese, Australians, Native Americans, and the Victorians. Milford Library will supply colored sand and a template that can be used to make a painting. Participants will need to supply a strong glue.
Sometimes looking in the mirror we get discouraged and even disgusted at what we see. Though we pretend everything all good, and we’re doing fine and great, inwardly we are over the woman we see looking back at us. We hate who we’ve become. We hate what we’ve allowed....
The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s Get Crafty program is held on the first Tuesday of each month, and is offered both virtually and in-person. No matter which way one chooses to participate, the program always features a craft that is create, using materials that are either commonly found around the home or are easy to buy.
If dementia was a bowl of homemade vegetable soup, each ingredient would represent a different symptom of the disease. Naturally, no two bowls of soup are the same. The symptom most people associate with dementia is forgetfulness. Potatoes could represent forgetfulness. But forgetfulness itself does not mean dementia, just like potatoes alone cannot make vegetable soup.
A MUM-of-10 has shown off her evening routine in her whopping family, and it looks exhausting. Alicia Dougherty, who runs the Dougherty Dozen page, doesn't get to bed until midnight prepping her kids’ lunches, bags and toothbrushes. She uploaded a video on her @doughertydozen TikTok showing her “evening routine...
Boris is the wise ol’ founder of TNW who writes a weekly column on everything about being an entrepreneur in tech — from managing stress to embracing awkwardness. You can get his musings straight to your inbox by signing up for his newsletter!. When I build a chair,...
Have you ever gotten into a nasty fight with your partner? I don’t mean the regular tiff. I mean when you get to the point that you look at the other person and wonder if you even know who they are anymore.
Vision boards are a great way to visualize and manifest the things you want to happen in the new year. As 2021 comes to a close, it is the perfect time to get some 2022 vision board ideas from TikTok and Pinterest to start creating your own. After all, you want to start the next 365 days with a clear idea of where you’re going.
PEORIA (25 NEWS) - The East Bluff Community Center is helping the community feel refreshed and have a vision for the new year. The held a ‘Vision Board Party’ Sunday, where about 10 guests got to enjoy some yoga, mini massage sessions, a nutritious lunch and of course, make vision boards.
When Marcie Paper first saw the mid-century brick ranch house, she shuddered. “It was just very dark,” says Paper of the one-story home she now shares with her husband Sean Paige and their two young children. “The floors were dark, the fireplace was dark, and the exterior brick facade was painted grey with dark grouting.”
The gig economy was in full swing before the pandemic even arrived, but 2020 changed everything. That year, necessity and desperation forced hordes of newly unemployed or furloughed workers into Etsy...
Every manager has a unique way of doing their job; some are really assertive, while others have a more laid-back approach. If you're a manager, it's important to know how different management styles compare against each other and which one works best for you. Let's take a closer look. What...
The Aurora Town Public Library invites adults to participate in its paper bird collage kit starting in February. Adults 17-years-old and above are invited to create a patterned paper bird collage with a take-home kit from the library. Included in the kit are paper, templates and suggestions for creating a one-of-a-kind artwork. Information about how to participate in 2022’s Great Backyard Bird Count will also be included. Participants will be called on Tuesday, Feb. 8 to pick up their kits.
Joy is a word that escapes me. As a mother of young kids, my time, energy and heart is all wrapped up in keeping everyone alive, healthy and happy. Most of the time, this creates so much stress and takes up so much of my energy, that it means I end up forsaking so many joyful moments. This year, I have asked the question, “am I really a joyful person?”. After all, I most certainly was back in college. Where did that person go?
Comments / 0