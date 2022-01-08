Adult Collage Making: Vision Boards

If you remember the days of Polyvore, an online platform that allowed its users to create collages of their favorite shopping picks, and mourned its demise, you'll be pleased to know a new app has essentially resurrected your favorite parts of Polyvore but also offers so much more. The Landing, a digital platform on which you can curate your dream vision board for, well, anything, is slowly picking up steam. Not only can you visually collage together your own mood boards, but you can "remix" other users' vision board designs with your own images and features, all of which are displayed on your profile. You can even follow other users, whose boards will aggregate in your own Landing feed.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO