This country is struggling to sustain a sufficient measure of horror at the destruction and desecration of the assault on the U.S. Capitol a year ago, let alone the less visceral but more ominous outrage that unfolded in the immediate aftermath. Lest we forget, mere hours after the seat of American democracy was ransacked by a mob propelled by lies about the presidential election, 147 members of Congress, all Republicans, voted to perpetuate those lies and the violence and chaos they entailed.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO