If you have ever felt the need to just hide under your desk once in a while, this multi-purpose desk might be something you wish you had. Most of us probably have fond memories of the favorite games we played in our childhood. For some, those might be formal games or even sports, but even non-structured activities like “make-believe” and building forts have a significant impact during our formative years. Those “secret bases” have sometimes even brought us a sense of comfort and security that we may have lost in our adulthood. A designer is trying to bring back those feelings with an adult version of those secret forts, but one that can actually be useful when you’re actually adulting.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 6 DAYS AGO