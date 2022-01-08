ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristin Davis Says It Can Be ‘Extremely Stressful' Aging in the Public Eye

By Elyse Dupre
NBC San Diego
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKristin Davis couldn't help but wonder if her life might be easier if she wasn't in the spotlight. Now revisiting her fame-making character Charlotte York on HBO Max's "Sex and the City" revival "And Just Like That..." the 56-year-old star told NewBeauty in a new interview that "it can also be...

www.nbcsandiego.com

Life and Style Weekly

Kristin Davis Quotes on Plastic Surgery: What the ‘And Just Like That’ Star Has Said About Going Under the Knife

Actress Kristin Davis has been weathering some criticism from fans about her appearance on the Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That. She’s had some choice words in response to those who claim she’s had plastic surgery since fans last saw her playing Charlotte York Goldenblatt. But she’s admitted to having procedures done in the past.
Footwear News

Carrie Bradshaw Finally Wears Flats on ‘And Just Like That’

And just like that, Carrie Bradshaw is wearing flats. Well, at least while recovering from hip surgery. “Tragically Hip,” the fifth episode of “Sex and the City” reboot series “And Just Like That…,” finds Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) undergoing hip surgery. Initially beginning the episode in a pair of silky green mules, the columnist quickly learns of her need for surgery and—through Charlotte (Kristin Davis)—the resulting “problem”: while recovering, she can’t wear heels. “Do you even own a flat shoe?” asks Anthony Marantino (Mario Cantone) over a pre-surgery lunch. “Yes, I bought a pair of Toms in 2007,” jokes Carrie, a frequent...
Shape Magazine

Sarah Jessica Parker's Makeup Artist Dropped the Actress' Entire 'And Just Like That' Glam Routine

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Emily Belfiore. Sex and the City is, and probably always will be, pop culture's most coveted show for fashion. And with the reboot of the 1999 series, it's clear that And Just Like That is defending that title. Since its premiere, the HBO Max series has brought us everything from nostalgic accessory callbacks to conversation-starting maxi dresses, proving that the show's wardrobe department hasn't missed a beat. But as a beauty lover, I couldn't help but wonder… Why isn't anyone talking about the glam? More specifically, has anyone else noticed how radiant Sarah Jessica Parker looks in this revival?
purewow.com

Kristin Davis Posts Photo with Willie Garson’s Son: ‘Made Our Night’

The Sex and the City reboot is receiving loads of support, even from the late Willie Garson’s son, Nathen. Earlier this month, Kristin Davis shared a never-before-seen photo from the premiere of And Just Like That. The image featured Davis (Charlotte), Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) and Chris Noth (Mr. Big) posing with Nathen, whose father played Carrie’s well-dressed best friend, Stanford Blatch, on the popular SATC franchise.
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Models New Burberry Bag With a Chic Brown Trench Coat and Sharp Pointy Pumps

Lori Harvey gave her Instagram followers a close look at the new Burberry Lola bag on Tuesday. The 24-year-old socialite shared two new photos of herself as she posed with the purse and a brown trench coat that was designed by the luxury label. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) The softly structured quilted bag is crafted with Italian-tanned lambskin. The style is punctuated with a polish chain strap and the Thomas Burberry monogram. The handbag also includes interior slip pocket and a fold over top with magnetic closure. “I love trench coat weather and #TheLolaBag...
enstarz.com

Nicole Kidman Determined Not to Come Back To US for One Reason: Husband Keith Urban Can't Say No To Actress? [Report]

Speculations believe that Nicole Kidman will be moving back to her family in Australia and has no plans on going back to the United States with her husband, Keith Urban. Based on a report by the New Idea, while the Australian-American couple is residing in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress is ready to come back home. And aside from that, Kidman was said to be fully determined to spend more time with her mother, Janelle.
E! News

Nick Cannon Shares Photos With All 7 of His Children for Christmas After Son Zen's Death

Watch: Nick Cannon Reveals His 5-Month-Old Son Has Died. Nick Cannon's holiday celebration wouldn't be complete without a few heartwarming photos of his little ones. The Wild 'N Out star took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share a series of portraits of himself with his seven children, including a sweet snapshot of him with his 5-month-old son Zen, who passed away earlier this month due to a brain tumor.
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
HollywoodLife

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ben Affleck Saying He Was ‘Trapped’ In Their Marriage

Sources close to Jennifer Garner revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ‘unbothered’ by her ex-husband’s comments about their marriage in a recent interview. Jennifer Garner isn’t going to let her ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s recent interview, where he said he felt “trapped” in their marriage, bring her down. Sources close to the 49-year-old actress revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “taking it with a grain of salt,” and it isn’t going to damage their co-parenting relationship.
