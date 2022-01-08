ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

18 Books You Can Fly Through In A Weekend

By JESSICA WELSH
theeverygirl.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever found yourself in the position where you’d really like to start a new book, but you feel overwhelmed by the commitment of reading something long? Or perhaps you have a short weekend trip in which you know you’ll have time to read, but you want to be sure...

theeverygirl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nashville Parent

Amazon Books Editors Announce 2021’s Best Books of the Year

Amazon Books Editors announced their selections for the Best Books of 2021, naming Amor Towles’ The Lincoln Highway as the Best Book of the Year; Towles’ New York Times bestseller A Gentleman in Moscow was also included in the Best Books selection in 2016. The annual list is hand-picked by a team of editors who read thousands of books each year. Featuring the top 100 books published this year, the editors’ selections also break out the top 20 books in numerous categories, including mysteries, memoirs, children’s books, and cookbooks. To explore the full list of the Best Books of 2021, visit amazon.com/bestbooks2021.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Apartment Therapy

This Is the One Book You Should Read in January

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Whether you’re finishing up a book or deciding on what world to dive into next, it’s officially 2022, meaning it’s time for a new year full of new reads. If you’re feeling overwhelmed about the combination of future reading possibilities paired with your already too long “to be read” list, check out this guide to help you create your perfect reading list this year.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Parade

Ready for the New Year? 30 Books We Can't Wait to Read in 2022

Tell-all memoirs, promising debuts, buzzy book club convo starters. Whether you need an escape from reality or a cozy little something to get you through the workweek, there’s a highly anticipated book of 2022 waiting for you. Get your pre-orders in—here are just a few of the titles we’re most looking forward to reading this year.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Fortune

22 new books to consider reading in 2022

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. 2021 has been an up-and-down year for the book publishing industry. Although book sales—especially print—were up during the first few months while people were still stuck at home, supply chain problems in the latter half of the year stunted deliveries and took a bit of shine away from the last (and usually, most lucrative) quarter.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Pennsylvania State
theeverygirl.com

I Read Nearly 200 Books in 2021—Here Are 10 I Recommend

Are you looking for a few more books to round out your 2021 reading? Or maybe you’ve already set some reading goals for yourself in 2022 and need a few titles to get excited about. In any case, I read quite a few books this year, and today I’m sharing 10 titles I can’t stop thinking about. From graphic novels and romance to memoirs and cookbooks (yes, cookbooks!), I feel pretty confident every reader can find something on this list to interest them.
RECIPES
bookriot.com

25 Best Book Club Books for 2022 Reading

New year, new books! As we round into a brand new year, book clubs are also on the hunt for the best book club books for their 2022 reading year. While it’s only January and many more books will be rolling out in the months to come, we are already excited about how good so many of the year’s upcoming books look. And one thing that has stuck with us through the past few years: books and book clubs, whether IRL or on Zoom, have all given us a way to escape the current world, even for just a little bit.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: Readers recommend 2021's best books and explain how their reading habits changed

If 2020 was a time to read science fiction about population-decimating viruses and explanatory books about systemic racism, this year, for many people, was about finding solace in the written word. When we published our special section on the year's best books, we asked readers to weigh in, both on the books they most cherished in 2021, and on how their reading habits changed. Here are some of the takeaways.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktail Parties#Tbr
Refinery29

R29 Reads: The Books We’re Picking Up This January

When things look increasingly scary outside, many people turn to tried and true coping mechanisms to get them through. For some that includes curling up under a blanket with a warm drink, for others it means getting outside into nature and for others still it's being whisked away on a journey through the power of a good book.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

20 of the Most Influential Historical Fiction Books Of All Time

Historical fiction connects the past with our present and thus, helps us make sense of our lives’ trajectories in respect to the grander scheme of things. While reading history helps us comprehend past events, reading historical fiction enables us to humanize the past and the people who walked this planet before us, many moons ago. We learn to be in better sync with our humanity after reading about the countless atrocities that have destroyed the lives of our predecessors. The past is not just a series of dates and facts to be memorized. It is intermingled with our current reality and therefore needs to be studied with precision. Historical fiction demystifies the past and shows it as what it actually was. We get to learn about ordinary people living in the midst of extraordinary happenings and vice-versa. As the time machine is still a pipe dream, what better way is there to revisit the past than to pick up historical fiction? Whether you’re a beginner to this genre or have been a fan for some time now, this list of the most influential historical fiction of all time might be helpful. Keep reading to know more about what roles gender, class, and ethnicity played in our defining our present.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
simplesimonandco.com

2021 Book List: What I Read…

I love to read almost as I love to make quilts. Actually one of my favorite things to do is to make quilts while I listen to a book. Below is a list of the books that I read in 2021 as well as which reads were my favorites and least favorites.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Atlantic

The Books Briefing: 5 Short Stories to Read This Weekend

We’ll be back with a fresh newsletter next week. I often think of fiction as fact’s partner in the pursuit of truth. At its best, the genre is capable of rendering the worlds we’re unable to imagine, and also of revealing the ones hidden around us. Last year, The Atlantic recommitted itself to publishing fiction with greater frequency. Short stories continue to thrive alongside our important journalistic efforts, and we have begun 2021 intent on pushing the diversity of our pieces—not only regarding race, politics, and gender, but also in terms of style, perspective, and form.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
baltimoremagazine.com

Sorry, My Weekend’s Fully Booked

Nothing stacks up to starting your own Little Free Library. It’s a warm fall day as I pull open my front door, hurrying to pick up someone from somewhere, which is your daily existence when you’re the mother of four kids. As I rush toward my minivan, there’s a car parked in front of my house and a woman is pulling a book from my Little Free Library, a sort of public bookcase installation on my front lawn.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cosmopolitan

The new book releases you need in your life

We all need something to look forward to this year, right? Well, regardless of whether we're reading them in lockdown tucked up in bed or from a sun-lounger on the beach, it's going to be a year of really, really good books – fiction, non-fiction, short stories, essays... I...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TODAY.com

Want to read more in 2022? Here are 4 books to get you started

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

In Defense of Recommending Books You Haven’t Read

I rarely feel any more qualified to recommend a book after I’ve read it than before. I worked as a bookseller for more than decade, and I’ve been book blogging for longer than that. In that time, I’ve recommended countless books, and I would guess that the majority of them were books I have not read. I’m not alone, either. If you go into a bookstore and ask for a recommendation, especially on a specific topic/in a certain genre, there’s a good chance that pitch is coming from someone who’s never read it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Martinsville Bulletin

Start the new year reading these new library books

TODAY’S WORD is dox, listed this week by Merriam-Webster as the top word people have been looking up. Example: “That may sound straightforward enough — Facebook, like other platforms, wants to prevent users from being doxed or otherwise targeted for harassment — but the company says it needs help defining what information is considered ‘publicly available.’” (Source: K. Bell, “Facebook asks the Oversight Board to help shape its doxing policy,” June 15, engadget.com)
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

15 new books to help you accomplish your 2022 reading goals.

You’ve probably seen a lot of people on the Internet going on about their reading accomplishments of the past year and their goals for the next one. Maybe you want to explore new genres. Maybe you want to read more books by BIPOC writers. Maybe you’re trying to read a hundred books for some reason. In any case, we’ve got your back. Happy New Year, and happy reading!
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy