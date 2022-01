All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. At Kirk Hopper Fine Art, artists Gil Rocha and Victor Calise Blanchard examine core issues that people are often reluctant to address. In the process, they challenge audiences to recognize something about themselves and the border society. These artists work in radically different modes but share an activist stance: both reveal the mechanisms of power and vulnerability by literally and figuratively stripping away layers of aesthetic and behavioral pretension. At issue is the notion of skin, a membrane that wraps and protects people, but can just as easily be made vulnerable, as well as eroded and ravaged.

VISUAL ART ・ 2 DAYS AGO