Winter Storm Warning issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 09:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 19:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Edgefield; McCormick Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of McDuffie, Columbia, Lincoln, northwestern Richmond, western Edgefield and southeastern McCormick Counties through 715 PM EST At 650 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Lincolnton to 6 miles southwest of Norwood. Movement was east at 50 mph. Boaters on Lake Strom Thurmond Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Grovetown, Evans, Thomson, Martinez, Fort Gordon, McCormick, Harlem, Lincolnton, Appling, Clarks Hill Recreation Area, Elijah Clark State Park, Riverwood, Mistletoe State Park, Wrightsboro, Hamilton Branch State Park, J. Strom Thurmond Dam, Thomson-McDuffie County Airport, Village Plaza Shopping Center, Dearing and Parksville. This includes Interstate 20 in Georgia between mile markers 166 and 196. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
