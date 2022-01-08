ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-09 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-10 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Clarendon, Lee, Richland, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 20:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 21:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Clarendon; Lee; Richland; Sumter Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Lee, central Calhoun, Clarendon, Sumter and southeastern Richland Counties through 945 PM EST At 859 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Sumter County Airport to near St. Matthews. Movement was east at 40 mph. Boaters on Lake Marion Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sumter, Manning, South Sumter, Shaw Air Base, St. Matthews, Summerton, Alcolu, Oakland, Woods Bay State Park, Elliott, Mulberry, Sumter County Airport, Millwood, Poinsett State Park, Turbeville, Mayesville, Pinewood, Lynchburg, Paxville and Cane Savannah. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 111 and 146. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Edgefield, McCormick by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 09:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 19:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Edgefield; McCormick Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of McDuffie, Columbia, Lincoln, northwestern Richmond, western Edgefield and southeastern McCormick Counties through 715 PM EST At 650 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Lincolnton to 6 miles southwest of Norwood. Movement was east at 50 mph. Boaters on Lake Strom Thurmond Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Grovetown, Evans, Thomson, Martinez, Fort Gordon, McCormick, Harlem, Lincolnton, Appling, Clarks Hill Recreation Area, Elijah Clark State Park, Riverwood, Mistletoe State Park, Wrightsboro, Hamilton Branch State Park, J. Strom Thurmond Dam, Thomson-McDuffie County Airport, Village Plaza Shopping Center, Dearing and Parksville. This includes Interstate 20 in Georgia between mile markers 166 and 196. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Wind Chill Watch issued for Central Piscataquis, Northeast Aroostook, Northern Piscataquis by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-11 00:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Wind Chill Watch means there is the potential for a combination of very cold air and the wind to create dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: Central Piscataquis; Northeast Aroostook; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northwest Aroostook WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero possible. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Far Northern and North Woods Maine. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Central Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 09:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Central Orangeburg; Northwestern Orangeburg Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Burke, southeastern Richmond, Barnwell, northwestern Bamberg, Aiken and northwestern Orangeburg Counties through 845 PM EST At 758 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Aiken Municipal Airport to near Gough. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Aiken, Waynesboro, Barnwell, Savannah River Site, Aiken Mall, Plant Vogtle, Williston, Blackville, New Ellenton, Jackson, Sardis, Citizens Park, Augusta Regional Airport, Barnwell State Park, Alexander, Burke County Airport, USC Aiken, Aiken Municipal Airport, McBean and Gloverville. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 17 and 27. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 23:39:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-10 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high wind warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Hydaburg, Ketchikan, and Metlakatla. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 23:39:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-10 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high wind warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST MONDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Hydaburg, Ketchikan, and Metlakatla. * WHEN...Until 6 AM AKST Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 04:46:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-10 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area RAIN AND HIGH FREEZING LEVELS ON TOP OF A HIGH SNOWPACK COULD PROMPT NUISANCE FLOODING INTO MONDAY Rain and warmer temperatures are expected to continue this week. With a deep snow pack in many locations, nuisance flooding could develop in parts of the region due to the rain combining with the snowmelt. Otherwise, surface conditions will become very slippery. Unplowed areas will become difficult to pass. Heavy snow loads on roof- tops, boats, and idle aircraft will be challenged by the heavy rains for Sunday night into Monday. Finally, we are also concerned that an abrupt rise in temperatures and freezing levels could mean an increased risk of avalanches near steep terrain. While nuisance flooding could occur, no flooding of rivers and streams is expected.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 04:46:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-10 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cape Decision to Salisbury Sound Coastal Area; Cape Fairweather to Cape Suckling Coastal Area; Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area RAIN AND HIGH FREEZING LEVELS ON TOP OF A HIGH SNOWPACK COULD PROMPT NUISANCE FLOODING INTO MONDAY Rain and warmer temperatures are expected to continue this week. With a deep snow pack in many locations, nuisance flooding could develop in parts of the region due to the rain combining with the snowmelt. Otherwise, surface conditions will become very slippery. Unplowed areas will become difficult to pass. Heavy snow loads on roof- tops, boats, and idle aircraft will be challenged by the heavy rains for Sunday night into Monday. Finally, we are also concerned that an abrupt rise in temperatures and freezing levels could mean an increased risk of avalanches near steep terrain. While nuisance flooding could occur, no flooding of rivers and streams is expected.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Athens; Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Vinton; Washington Very Cold with Icy Patches on Roads this morning With temperatures well below freezing, watch for icy patches on roads, side walks, decks and the like this morning. Be prepared for potential hazardous driving conditions through the morning commute. Be especially cautious when driving over bridges and overpasses.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 13:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 15 below zero or colder. Target Area: Oswego LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, HEAVY lake effect snow. Snow accumulations around two feet in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very low wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Oswego county. * WHEN...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, until 1 AM EST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 1 AM to 1 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will definitely impact this evenings commute, especially over the northern half of the county. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4342 7586 4345 7594 4350 7641 4345 7663 4334 7662 4324 7648 4322 7626 4328 7620 4320 7608 4316 7588 TIME Y22M01D10T0200Z-Y22M01D10T1200Z COORD...4360 7513 4367 7512 4370 7623 4357 7625 4354 7645 4345 7659 4345 7615 4341 7583 4348 7581 4342 7550 TIME Y22M01D10T1200Z-Y22M01D11T0000Z COORD...4346 7588 4354 7644 4349 7656 4330 7659 4324 7648 4322 7626 4328 7620 4320 7608 4316 7588 4329 7584 TIME Y22M01D11T0000Z-Y22M01D11T0600Z
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 05:43:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-10 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels RAIN AND HIGH FREEZING LEVELS ON TOP OF A HIGH SNOWPACK COULD PROMPT NUISANCE FLOODING INTO MONDAY Light to moderate rain continues across the southern panhandle. With a deep snow pack in many locations, nuisance flooding could develop in parts of the southern Panhandle from the rain combined with rapid snow melt. A flood watch has been posted for the Ketchikan area as confidence is higher for significant ponding and yard flooding, given the heavy rain forecasted over the deep snow pack. Other areas could develop issues as well. Otherwise, surface conditions will become very slippery. Unplowed areas will become difficult to pass. In addition, heavy snow loads on roof- tops, boats, and idle aircraft will be challenged by the heavy rains for Monday. While nuisance flooding could occur, no flooding of rivers and streams is expected.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Inland Kenedy, Northern Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 08:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 19:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Brooks; Inland Kenedy; Northern Hidalgo A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Kenedy, northeastern Hidalgo and southeastern Brooks Counties through 715 PM CST At 610 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of El Coyote Ranch Airport, or 9 miles south of Rachal, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Kenedy, northeastern Hidalgo and southeastern Brooks Counties. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 738 and 756. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 08:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 19:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northern Hidalgo A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Hidalgo County through 730 PM CST At 625 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southeast of El Coyote Ranch Airport, or 10 miles south of Rachal, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Hidalgo County. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 744 and 754. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 08:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 19:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of McDuffie, Columbia, Lincoln, northwestern Richmond, western Edgefield and southeastern McCormick Counties through 715 PM EST At 650 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Lincolnton to 6 miles southwest of Norwood. Movement was east at 50 mph. Boaters on Lake Strom Thurmond Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Grovetown, Evans, Thomson, Martinez, Fort Gordon, McCormick, Harlem, Lincolnton, Appling, Clarks Hill Recreation Area, Elijah Clark State Park, Riverwood, Mistletoe State Park, Wrightsboro, Hamilton Branch State Park, J. Strom Thurmond Dam, Thomson-McDuffie County Airport, Village Plaza Shopping Center, Dearing and Parksville. This includes Interstate 20 in Georgia between mile markers 166 and 196. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Somerset, Northern Franklin, Northern Oxford by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Somerset; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford SNOW SQUALLS POSSIBLE THROUGH THIS EVENING Snow squalls are possible across the far north especially near the Canadian border late this evening as a cold front is expected to move across the region. Rapidly changing conditions are possible with the snow squalls. Snow accumulations up to a quick inch are possible. Be prepared for areas of blowing and drifting snow. This could lead to temporary whiteout conditions and the potential for dangerous driving conditions.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 14:30:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 15:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for south central Alabama. Target Area: Wilcox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Wilcox County through 330 PM CST At 251 PM CST, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 5 miles southwest of Yellow Bluff, or 11 miles east of Thomasville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Camden and Yellow Bluff. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Telfair by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 20:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 21:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Telfair A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Telfair County through 945 PM EST At 928 PM EST, a strong thunderstorm was near Horse Creek Wma, or 12 miles south of McRae, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...40 mph wind and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include McRae, Helena, Lumber City, Milan, Scotland, Jacksonville, Towns, Temperance, China Hill, Horse Creek Wma, Little Ocmulgee State Park and Workmore. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
TELFAIR COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lackawanna; Luzerne; Northern Wayne; Pike; Southern Wayne; Susquehanna; Wyoming Icy Patches and Patchy Freezing Drizzle Lingering in a Few Spots Patchy freezing drizzle will affect parts of east central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania early this evening, particularly in the Poconos and Catskills. Even where temperatures have increased above freezing, ground temperatures may still be below freezing, allowing for icy spots to persist.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lee, Turner, Worth by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 20:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lee; Turner; Worth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Turner, Lee and northwestern Worth Counties through 845 PM EST At 820 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles southwest of Cordele to 6 miles northeast of Leesburg to 8 miles east of Dawson. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Leesburg, Ashburn, Worth, Sycamore, Warwick, Rebecca, Chokee, Amboy, Sibley, Jordan Place, Starksville, Scrutchins, Coverdale, Hobby, Turner Co Airport, Neyami, Philema, Dakota, Doles and Mossy Dell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LEE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Haralson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 08:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Carroll; Haralson A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Haralson and northwestern Carroll Counties through 400 PM EST At 325 PM EST, a strong thunderstorm was over Edwardsville, or near Heflin, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...40 mph wind and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Buchanan, Bremen, Temple, Tallapoosa, Mount Zion, Waco, Abilene, Draketown, Eubank Lake and Bowdon Junction. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, GA

Community Policy