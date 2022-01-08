Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 13:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 15 below zero or colder. Target Area: Oswego LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, HEAVY lake effect snow. Snow accumulations around two feet in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very low wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Oswego county. * WHEN...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, until 1 AM EST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 1 AM to 1 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will definitely impact this evenings commute, especially over the northern half of the county. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4342 7586 4345 7594 4350 7641 4345 7663 4334 7662 4324 7648 4322 7626 4328 7620 4320 7608 4316 7588 TIME Y22M01D10T0200Z-Y22M01D10T1200Z COORD...4360 7513 4367 7512 4370 7623 4357 7625 4354 7645 4345 7659 4345 7615 4341 7583 4348 7581 4342 7550 TIME Y22M01D10T1200Z-Y22M01D11T0000Z COORD...4346 7588 4354 7644 4349 7656 4330 7659 4324 7648 4322 7626 4328 7620 4320 7608 4316 7588 4329 7584 TIME Y22M01D11T0000Z-Y22M01D11T0600Z

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO