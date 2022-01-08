ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-09 14:04:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-09 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Clarendon, Lee, Richland, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 20:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 21:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Clarendon; Lee; Richland; Sumter Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Lee, central Calhoun, Clarendon, Sumter and southeastern Richland Counties through 945 PM EST At 859 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Sumter County Airport to near St. Matthews. Movement was east at 40 mph. Boaters on Lake Marion Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sumter, Manning, South Sumter, Shaw Air Base, St. Matthews, Summerton, Alcolu, Oakland, Woods Bay State Park, Elliott, Mulberry, Sumter County Airport, Millwood, Poinsett State Park, Turbeville, Mayesville, Pinewood, Lynchburg, Paxville and Cane Savannah. This includes Interstate 95 between mile markers 111 and 146. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 13:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 15 below zero or colder. Target Area: Oswego LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, HEAVY lake effect snow. Snow accumulations around two feet in the most persistent lake snows. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very low wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Oswego county. * WHEN...For the Lake Effect Snow Warning, until 1 AM EST Tuesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 1 AM to 1 PM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will definitely impact this evenings commute, especially over the northern half of the county. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4342 7586 4345 7594 4350 7641 4345 7663 4334 7662 4324 7648 4322 7626 4328 7620 4320 7608 4316 7588 TIME Y22M01D10T0200Z-Y22M01D10T1200Z COORD...4360 7513 4367 7512 4370 7623 4357 7625 4354 7645 4345 7659 4345 7615 4341 7583 4348 7581 4342 7550 TIME Y22M01D10T1200Z-Y22M01D11T0000Z COORD...4346 7588 4354 7644 4349 7656 4330 7659 4324 7648 4322 7626 4328 7620 4320 7608 4316 7588 4329 7584 TIME Y22M01D11T0000Z-Y22M01D11T0600Z
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Central Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 09:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Central Orangeburg; Northwestern Orangeburg Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Burke, southeastern Richmond, Barnwell, northwestern Bamberg, Aiken and northwestern Orangeburg Counties through 845 PM EST At 758 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Aiken Municipal Airport to near Gough. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Aiken, Waynesboro, Barnwell, Savannah River Site, Aiken Mall, Plant Vogtle, Williston, Blackville, New Ellenton, Jackson, Sardis, Citizens Park, Augusta Regional Airport, Barnwell State Park, Alexander, Burke County Airport, USC Aiken, Aiken Municipal Airport, McBean and Gloverville. This includes Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 17 and 27. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Athens, Gallia, Jackson, Lawrence, Meigs, Morgan, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Athens; Gallia; Jackson; Lawrence; Meigs; Morgan; Perry; Vinton; Washington Very Cold with Icy Patches on Roads this morning With temperatures well below freezing, watch for icy patches on roads, side walks, decks and the like this morning. Be prepared for potential hazardous driving conditions through the morning commute. Be especially cautious when driving over bridges and overpasses.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freezing Rain#Winter Storm Warning
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Edgefield, McCormick by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 09:29:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 19:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Edgefield; McCormick Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of McDuffie, Columbia, Lincoln, northwestern Richmond, western Edgefield and southeastern McCormick Counties through 715 PM EST At 650 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Lincolnton to 6 miles southwest of Norwood. Movement was east at 50 mph. Boaters on Lake Strom Thurmond Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Grovetown, Evans, Thomson, Martinez, Fort Gordon, McCormick, Harlem, Lincolnton, Appling, Clarks Hill Recreation Area, Elijah Clark State Park, Riverwood, Mistletoe State Park, Wrightsboro, Hamilton Branch State Park, J. Strom Thurmond Dam, Thomson-McDuffie County Airport, Village Plaza Shopping Center, Dearing and Parksville. This includes Interstate 20 in Georgia between mile markers 166 and 196. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Chichagof Island, Glacier Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 18:34:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-09 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow and light freezing rain expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches. * WHERE...Juneau, Gustavus, and Hoonah. * WHEN...Until 9 PM AKST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Heavy snow will be difficult to manage. Ponding could develop after a changeover to rain. In areas of deep snow pack, a changeover to rain could challenge load bearing ability of roof-tops, planes, and boats. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to change over to rain Sunday evening, temperatures have already warmed above freezing in Tenakee Springs. There is a chance of freezing rain before the change over.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Chichagof Island, Glacier Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 20:58:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-09 21:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM AKST THIS EVENING Widespread snowfall reports of 12 to 18 inches across the region along with a glaze of freezing rain. Snowfall rates have decreased and temperatures are starting to warm with the Juneau airport up to 36 degrees. Some additional light mixed precipitation or freezing drizzle is possible in locations still below freezing such as in the Mendenhall Valley, out the road in Juneau and in Gustavus.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 05:43:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-10 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Light freezing rain. Light ice accumulations possible. * WHERE...Downtown Juneau, Mendenhall Valley, Lena Point, and further out the road in Juneau. * WHEN...Until noon AKST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light freezing rain is expected to continue across portions of the Juneau area through the morning before temperatures warm above freezing. Expect very slick conditions through the day even after temperatures have warmed above 32 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Coos, Southern Coos by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 22:20:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Coos; Southern Coos SNOW SQUALLS POSSIBLE THROUGH THIS EVENING Snow squalls are possible across the far north especially near the Canadian border late this evening as a cold front is expected to move across the region. Rapidly changing conditions are possible with the snow squalls. Snow accumulations up to a quick inch are possible. Be prepared for areas of blowing and drifting snow. This could lead to temporary whiteout conditions and the potential for dangerous driving conditions.
COOS COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 08:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 19:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northern Hidalgo A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Hidalgo County through 730 PM CST At 625 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southeast of El Coyote Ranch Airport, or 10 miles south of Rachal, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Hidalgo County. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 744 and 754. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Inland Kenedy, Northern Hidalgo by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 08:58:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 19:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Brooks; Inland Kenedy; Northern Hidalgo A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Kenedy, northeastern Hidalgo and southeastern Brooks Counties through 715 PM CST At 610 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles southeast of El Coyote Ranch Airport, or 9 miles south of Rachal, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Kenedy, northeastern Hidalgo and southeastern Brooks Counties. This includes US Highway 281 between mile markers 738 and 756. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lackawanna; Luzerne; Northern Wayne; Pike; Southern Wayne; Susquehanna; Wyoming Icy Patches and Patchy Freezing Drizzle Lingering in a Few Spots Patchy freezing drizzle will affect parts of east central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania early this evening, particularly in the Poconos and Catskills. Even where temperatures have increased above freezing, ground temperatures may still be below freezing, allowing for icy spots to persist.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Somerset, Northern Franklin, Northern Oxford by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Somerset; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford SNOW SQUALLS POSSIBLE THROUGH THIS EVENING Snow squalls are possible across the far north especially near the Canadian border late this evening as a cold front is expected to move across the region. Rapidly changing conditions are possible with the snow squalls. Snow accumulations up to a quick inch are possible. Be prepared for areas of blowing and drifting snow. This could lead to temporary whiteout conditions and the potential for dangerous driving conditions.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 20:12:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 22:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coastal Cameron A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Cameron County through 1045 PM CST At 1009 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Washington Park, or near South Padre Island, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include South Padre Island, Port Isabel City Hall, Laguna Heights, Port Isabel Lighthouse, Port Isabel High School, Port Isabel Fire And Police Department, Garria Elementary School, Washington Park, Boca Chica Beach and South Padre Island Police Department. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 08:11:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 19:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of McDuffie, Columbia, Lincoln, northwestern Richmond, western Edgefield and southeastern McCormick Counties through 715 PM EST At 650 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Lincolnton to 6 miles southwest of Norwood. Movement was east at 50 mph. Boaters on Lake Strom Thurmond Should Seek Safe Harbor HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Grovetown, Evans, Thomson, Martinez, Fort Gordon, McCormick, Harlem, Lincolnton, Appling, Clarks Hill Recreation Area, Elijah Clark State Park, Riverwood, Mistletoe State Park, Wrightsboro, Hamilton Branch State Park, J. Strom Thurmond Dam, Thomson-McDuffie County Airport, Village Plaza Shopping Center, Dearing and Parksville. This includes Interstate 20 in Georgia between mile markers 166 and 196. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Telfair by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 20:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 21:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Telfair A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Telfair County through 945 PM EST At 928 PM EST, a strong thunderstorm was near Horse Creek Wma, or 12 miles south of McRae, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...40 mph wind and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include McRae, Helena, Lumber City, Milan, Scotland, Jacksonville, Towns, Temperance, China Hill, Horse Creek Wma, Little Ocmulgee State Park and Workmore. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
TELFAIR COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 14:30:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 15:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CST for south central Alabama. Target Area: Wilcox A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Wilcox County through 330 PM CST At 251 PM CST, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 5 miles southwest of Yellow Bluff, or 11 miles east of Thomasville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Camden and Yellow Bluff. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lee, Turner, Worth by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 20:03:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Lee; Turner; Worth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Turner, Lee and northwestern Worth Counties through 845 PM EST At 820 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles southwest of Cordele to 6 miles northeast of Leesburg to 8 miles east of Dawson. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Leesburg, Ashburn, Worth, Sycamore, Warwick, Rebecca, Chokee, Amboy, Sibley, Jordan Place, Starksville, Scrutchins, Coverdale, Hobby, Turner Co Airport, Neyami, Philema, Dakota, Doles and Mossy Dell. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
LEE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-10 06:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-10 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Eastern Pendleton; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Morgan; Western Grant; Western Mineral; Western Pendleton Patchy Ice Expected Early Monday Morning Temperatures will fall below freezing across the entire region by dawn Monday morning. This will result in patchy ice from the lingering moisture from Sunday`s rain and melting snow. Early morning motorists should use caution and consider that any surface appearing to be wet may in fact be icy.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gadsden, Inland Gulf, Inland Wakulla, Leon, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 22:59:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 23:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Gadsden; Inland Gulf; Inland Wakulla; Leon; Liberty Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Gulf, northwestern Wakulla, southeastern Gadsden, southern Liberty and southwestern Leon Counties through 1130 PM EST/1030 PM CST/ At 1059 PM EST/959 PM CST/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles south of Greensboro to near Wewahitchka. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Tallahassee, Midway, Florida State University, Stonemill Creek, Florida A And M, Tallahassee Comm College, Doak Campbell Stadium, Orange, Wewahitchka, Lake Bradford, Honeyville, Jewel Fire Tower, Gaither Community Center, Vilas, Tallahassee Memorial Hosp, Chipola Cutoff, Central City, Kern, Tallahassee Mall and Nixon Garden. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy