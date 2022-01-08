13-year-old Elvis plans career of paying tribute to ‘King’

Before he passed away in 2009, Michael Jackson talked about meeting Elvis Presley and Sammy Davis Jr. in Las Vegas. This was when he was young and a part of his family band, The Jackson 5. He recalls the advice that Elvis and Sammy gave him that really changed their lives.
Ann Margret, costar and former girlfriend of Elvis Presley, revealed the details of the passionate affair she shared with the King after starring in Viva Las Vegas. “We both felt a current, an electricity that went straight through us,” said Margret. “It would become a force we couldn’t control… Little did we know we shared a devil within. We were quiet, polite, careful. But I knew what was going to happen once we got to know each other. Elvis did, too.”
In honor of what would have been his 87th birthday, Twitter got Elvis Presley’s name trending specifically by paying tribute to the King. Many users flocked to the social media platform to pay their respects. Most posts shared old pictures of the King, expressing their wishes for a happy...
Elvis Presley tribute artist Matthew Boyce and his Suspicious Minds Band will return to the historic Newtown Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21. Boyce’s “Tribute to the King” is one of the most historically accurate representations of Elvis on tour. Backed by a live band, concert goers will feel like they’ve journeyed back time as they hear the King’s biggest hits and some more obscure songs he recorded while on tour. Joining Boyce in Newtown will be his brother Spencer Boyce, who will open the show as a young Elvis, and special guest Alexis Solheid as Marilyn Monroe.
Fans of Elvis Presley have a new way to celebrate The King’s birthday this year, with the introduction of “Elvis Whiskey.”
The officially-licensed spirits launched last fall with a Tennessee straight whiskey ($55) (dubbed “Tiger Man” whiskey after one of Presley’s many nicknames) and a straight rye whiskey ($55), both sourced and bottled in Tennessee. Both are now available to purchase online, just in time for what would have been Elvis’ 87th birthday on January 8.
According to Matti Anttila, Founder and CEO of Grain & Barrel Spirits, the idea to add an Elvis-inspired line of whiskeys to his company’s...
Shawn Klush admired the singing style of Elvis Presley at an early age. “Every kid when they are young grabs a broomstick or a bat and stands in front of the mirror,” Klush said. “It’s either to Elvis Presley, Tom Jones or The Beatles and Kiss. I didn’t realize there was a life around that. I love it and I still love it.”
Full House star Bob Saget has died at age 65, Closer Weekly can confirm, and is survived by his three daughters and his second wife, Kelly Rizzo. The food blogger, with whom he found love again in 2015, changed his whole perspective on getting married a second time. “I didn’t...
Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
Many fans remember Don Johnson as James “Sonny” Crockett in the ’80s series Miami Vice. However, he has truly had a long career as an actor, director, producer, singer, and songwriter. These days, the 71-year-old stars on the show Kenan. Let’s go over some of his life, including how he has truly been a ladies’ man.
On Season 2, 90 Day Fiance was just getting off the ground. Jason Hitch was on that season, at the time on his romantic journey with Cassia Tavares. The married before divorcing in 2018 after some very public disagreements and even an arrest. Now, Jason has passed away at the...
Linda Lavin has been acting since she was a kid. She joined the Compass Players in the late ’50s and soon moved on to Broadway. After a recurring role on Barney Miller, she left the show to work on Alice. She earned her big break on television as the title character in Alice, which ran from 1976 to 1985.
Waylon Jennings and Keith Whitley… two of the greatest to ever do it. The great Keith Whitley passed away tragically in 1989, at the very young age of 34 from alcohol poisoning after a long struggle with addiction. But make no mistake, his lasting impact on the country music community is one that is still felt to this day.
Janet Jackson’s forthcoming Lifetime documentary titled under the same moniker is peeling back the many layers of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers’ life. In an extended trailer that debuted on Monday (Jan. 3), Jackson speaks on how she felt about the molestation accusations surrounding her late brother Michael Jackson.
Actress Irene Ryan was actually born Jessie Irene Noblitt in 1902. She began her career at the young age of 11 after winning a contest for singing the song “Pretty Baby.” It sparked her love for performing and acting and her career blossomed when she met Tim Ryan. They married when she was 20 and performed in vaudeville as a double act. They starred in several short comedies as Tim and Irene.
Rick Ross gave Larry Hoover one of his most notorious shout-outs on wax to date. However, Rozay allegedly had to fork over a large sum for invoking the Gangster Disciples founder’s name on his 2010 single. “B.M.F. (Blowing Money Fast).”
According to court documents, Gangster Disciples member Markell White alleges that Rozay coughed up $3 million to the Gangster Disciples following alleged threats from the gang. Crowned TV Courts says White spoke on the payment while testifying against fellow members of the Gangster Disciples.
“From my understanding, [Rick Ross] ended up paying like $3 million,” White said in court. “The initial payment...
Joan Copeland, who graced both the stage and screen for decades as a Broadway star and soap opera actress, died the morning of Jan. 4 in her New York City home, Copeland’s family confirmed to Variety. She was 99.
Copeland’s career included performances on numerous daytime soap operas — including “Search for Tomorrow” (1967-72) “Love of Life” (1960-63), “The Edge of the Night” (1956) and “How to Survive a Marriage” (1974).
As one of the first members of The Actors Studio, she made her Broadway debut in 1948 as Nadine in “Sundown Beach.” Her other Broadway credits include “Detective Story,” (1950) “Coco,”...
When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
(December 30, 2021) Friends all over the world are posting prayers of healing for the First Lady of Def Jam, the great Alyson Williams, who is reportedly in the hospital. The nature of her ailment is undisclosed. The 59 year old Williams has spent virtually her whole life making people...
Rapper Drakeo the Ruler died after being stabbed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. multi-artist concert at the Banc of California Stadium, a rep for the performer has confirmed to Variety.
Superstar Drake, who appeared on a Drakeo the Ruler single earlier this year, was among those posting condolences on social media. “”Nah man this shit isn’t right for real wtf are we doing,” posted Drake, who make a guest appearance on a Drakeo single earlier this year. “Always picked my spirit up with your energy. RIP Drakeo.”
Multiple reports cited a backstage brawl occurred at about 8:30 p.m....
Jeff Lynne celebrates his birthday today (December 30), and while it’s no secret that Lynne has written and produced for countless artists, sometimes it’s easy to forget just how many artists and projects where he’s credited. In his honor, here’s just a handful of songs you may...
