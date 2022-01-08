ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Pentagon updates Covid-19 quarantine rules

dallassun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTroops were ordered to be honest about their symptoms and avoid workplace for at least five days after testing positive for the virus. The Pentagon will now require that all US troops who have tested positive for Covid-19 and those not vaccinated who had close contact with a Covid-positive person to...

www.dallassun.com

Fox News

Marine Corps discharges 103 active duty personnel for defying Pentagon's COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The military on Thursday discharged 103 Marines who refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine in defiance of a Pentagon mandate. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Aug. 25 directed all military branches to ensure service members receive the vaccine as numbers surged over the summer. The deadlines for each branch of the military passed as of Dec. 15, and disciplinary action appeared to immediately follow.
MILITARY
UPI News

206 Marines discharged for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Marine Corps on Thursday announced that more than 200 Marines have been removed after refusing to comply with the Pentagon's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. A total of 206 Marines have been discharged as of Thursday, up from 169 last week, Marine Corps representative Capt. Andrew Wood said in a statement to Politico and The Hill.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Tacoma News Tribune

Thousands of US troops defy COVID-19 vaccine order

Nickaylah Sampson seemed well on her way to achieving her dream of becoming an officer in the U.S. Army. A stellar student whose family has a long tradition of military service, the San Antonio native earned a coveted spot at West Point. She completed her freshman year in the spring...
MILITARY
KEYT

Biden nominates a new general to oversee military operations in Middle East

President Joe Biden is nominating Army Lt. Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla to be the next commander of US Central Command, which oversees military operations in the Middle East, according to multiple defense officials and nomination paperwork sent to Congress. Kurilla would replace Gen. Frank McKenzie, who has commanded CENTCOM since...
MILITARY
The Independent

Biden taps combat-hardened officer to lead Central Command

A senior Army three-star general with extensive experience in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars has been nominated to become the top U.S. commander for the Middle East.President Joe Biden has nominated Army Lt. Gen. Erik Kurilla to head U.S. Central Command and be promoted to four-star general, according to multiple U.S. officials. The Senate Armed Services Committee notice says only that Kurilla has been nominated to become a general, and does not detail which job he would get if confirmed. But his nomination for U.S. Central Command has been expected for several months. U.S. officials confirmed the planned job...
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

Congress Cancels Second Iron Dome Order for US Army

The US Congress has canceled a planned purchase of two additional Iron Dome aerial defense batteries, it was announced this weekend. Two of the Iron Dome systems — made by Rafael — were already delivered; however, the US military had asked to receive two more batteries. Congress, however,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

AOC tests positive for COVID-19

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MilitaryTimes

More than 3,000 sailors in the Navy Reserve miss COVID-19 vaccine deadline

Thousands of sailors in the Navy Reserve have missed the deadline to get the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Navy. A total of 3,002 Ready Reserve sailors remain unvaccinated as of Dec. 29 — a day after the Dec. 28 deadline the service set for sailors in the Reserve to reach full vaccination status.
MILITARY
Washington Times

Thousands of soldiers miss vaccine deadline as Army weighs mass purge

Nearly 4,000 U.S. soldiers have refused a COVID-19 vaccine and could be pushed out of the Army beginning next month, the Pentagon said Thursday as military officials grapple with the possibility that the controversy could lead to a mass purge from the ranks. A day after its vaccination deadline Wednesday,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

US ready to talk missiles, military exercises with Russia: W.House official

The United States is ready to discuss with Russia the two countries' missile systems and military exercises, in talks that could begin as early as Sunday in Geneva, a senior White House official said Saturday. US and Russian diplomats are meeting in Switzerland to try to defuse tensions as Washington and Europe accuse Moscow of preparing a new invasion of its neighbor Ukraine. "There are some areas... where we think it might be possible to make progress," provided any promises are "reciprocal," the official said, giving some details on a conference call. "Russia has said it feels threatened by the prospect of offensive missile systems being placed in Ukraine... The United States has no intention of doing that. So this is one area where we may be able to reach an understanding if Russia is willing to make a reciprocal commitment," said the official, who requested anonymity.
MILITARY
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

California updates COVID-19 workplace rules

Sacramento, CA — Additional revisions to California’s emergency temporary standards on COVID-19 have been adopted by the state’s Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board, to include the California Department of Public Health’s latest recommendations for reducing the spread of the disease. Approved Dec. 16 and set...
CALIFORNIA STATE

