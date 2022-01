I entered kindergarten at Ellsworth School right after Labor Day in 1944. My teacher was Miss Reynolds. However, after three weeks of school, we had to learn her new name was “Mrs. Hallwachs.” Years later, I found out that she was the first single teacher that was allowed to marry during the school year. Then Superintendent Ralph Beebe had given her permission because Mr. Hallwachs was in the Army and going overseas!

