ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Peter Dinklage says fans shouldn’t have been surprised by Game of Thrones finale: ‘The clues were there’

By Maanya Sachdeva
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fVuSA_0dg9G4nl00

Peter Dinklage has continued to defend the Game of Thrones series finale that drew strong critical reactions from fans.

In a new interview with The Independent , the actor responded to the backlash against the show’s creators over heroine Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke) character arc in the show’s eighth and final season.

The 52-year-old actor, who played fan-favourite Tyrion Lannister, said: “I know a lot of people were supposedly surprised by the ending, but if you paid attention, the clues were there. We told you not to name your dog Khaleesi.”

Dinklage has come to Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss’s defence in past interviews as well.

He recently called the final season “extraordinary” and claimed that fans were simply upset about the ending because “nobody wanted it to be over.”

While speaking to The Independent, Dinklage also said he was “excited to watch” House of the Dragon a prequel set 300 years before the events depicted on Game of Thrones , scheduled for release later this year.

Given the widespread popularity of Game of Thrones , Dinklage said the prequel’s makers should side-step the temptation to “recreate” its success.

“If you try to recreate it, that feels like a money grab. With a lot of sequels, the reason for them is that the first one made a lot of money, which is why they aren’t as strong,” he continued.

Dinklage is currently appearing in Cyrano , a film adaptation of the off-Broadway musical in which he also starred in 2019.

Cyrano was scheduled to be released in UK cinemas on 14 January, but Universal has delayed the film until 25 February, seemingly due to a rise in Omicron cases.

Comments / 0

Related
cosmicbook.news

'Pretty White People' To Blame For 'Game of Thrones' Backlash Says Peter Dinklage

Hollywood's attack on white people continues as the latest sees Peter Dinklage blaming them for the backlash surrounding the ending of HBO's Game of Thrones. Dinklage addressed the backlash recently while speaking to The New York Times and said fans wanted to see the "pretty white people ride off into the sunset," but when they didn't get that, they weren't happy.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Why Peter Dinklage Signed On For A ‘Crazy, Over-The-Top’ Toxic Avenger Movie

Peter Dinklage has been in his fair share of interesting roles, and you don’t have to look further than his iconic portrayal of Tyrion “The Imp” Lannister in HBO’s Game of Thrones to see him in a role that breaks genre barriers. 2022 is bringing some different sides of Dinklage out in his upcoming films, as he is playing two more very different classic characters, one of which is the titular protagonist in Troma’s The Toxic Avenger. Dinklage has now revealed why he signed on for such a “crazy, over-the-top” role, especially when following the very different role of Cyrano de Bergerac.
MOVIES
CBS News

Peter Dinklage on recasting the hero of "Cyrano"

Full disclosure: "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl has wanted to interview Peter Dinklage for years … but he's a hard man to get in the chair. "You're famously private," she said to the actor. "I'm told you really don't like to talk like this?" "Well, if I was truly...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emilia Clarke
Person
Peter Dinklage
Person
David Benioff
lrmonline.com

Peter Dinklage Makes Excuses For Why Fans Didn’t Like Game Of Thrones Ending And He’s Completely Wrong

I know what would be fun! Let’s read as Peter Dinklage makes excuses for why fans didn’t like Game of Thrones ending. Of course, he’s completely wrong on almost every point he makes. Dinklage also does a pretty good job of essentially insulted the entire fan base whilst he’s at it. This all from one interview is undoubtedly impressive work. In a recent talk with NY Times Dinklage said this of the fan reaction to Game of Thrones abysmal final Season.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Peter Dinklage misses playing Tyrion Lannister

Peter Dinklage "misses" playing Tyrion Lannister on 'Game of Thrones.'. The 52-year-old actor found it "such a joy" to work on the HBO fantasy drama series and praised the show's writers for making his popular alter ego have more depth than simply being the joke in a "prejudiced" world. He...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Of Thrones#Film Star#House#Universal#Omicron
darkhorizons.com

Dinklage Reflects On “Thrones” Finale Backlash

It was the biggest series on television for years, but the hastily wrapped up final season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” left many unsatisfied and turned the tide of the discourse on the show. Of course, with that came a lot of overly hysterical reaction to the...
TV SERIES
AOL Moviefone

‘Cyrano’ Is a Surprisingly Entertaining and Well-Made Musical Featuring a Career-Defining Performance from Peter Dinklage

Director Joe Wright delivers a fun and romantic movie based on the 2018 stage musical with unforgettable songs from Aaron and Bryce Dessner. After a one-week run in Los Angeles beginning December 17th, the new musical comedy ‘Cyrano,’ which is based on the 2018 stage musical of the same name, will open in wide release on January 28th. Directed by Joe Wright (‘Darkest Hour’), the musical is loosely based on the 1897 play ‘Cyrano de Bergerac,’ and stars Peter Dinklage (‘Avengers: Infinity War’) in the title role as a man unable of telling his true love how he really feels and instead helps another man win her love. In addition to Dinklage, the film also stars Haley Bennett (‘The Magnificent Seven’), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (‘Ender’s Game’), and Ben Mendelsohn (‘Captain Marvel’). The result is a really fun, entertaining and romantic musical comedy with unforgettable songs and a powerful performance from Peter Dinklage.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Peter Dinklage Admits Game of Thrones Offended a Lot of People

Even Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage has to admit that the hit HBO series didn't exactly leave fans feeling rewarded with its ending. "You try [to avoid the chatter], but that was impossible," Dinklage says in a new interview. "You're reminded of it on a daily basis by the fans. They had deep knowledge, but if somebody loves something they have their version of it in their head, so we got criticism early. Then, when we were leaving, they criticized again because they didn't want us to go. Some got angry. But if you appeal to everyone you're doing something wrong. And we offended a lot of people."
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Game Of Thrones Creator Reveals What He Thinks Of House Of The Dragon Premiere

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin has seen a rough cut of the House of the Dragon premiere, and he says people eagerly awaiting it aren't going to be disappointed. The author, responding to articles naming the Game of Thrones spinoff as one of the most-anticipated TV shows of the year, Martin said that he was pleased with how it came out so far. House of the Dragon will draw inspiration from George R.R. Martin's novella Fire & Blood, and follow the rise of the Targaryen family. In Game of Thrones, dragons had been extinct for nearly 150 years before Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion were born in the Season One finale.
TV SERIES
Winter is Coming

Game of Thrones books in order

Want to read the Song of Ice and Fire books by George R.R. Martin, otherwise known as the Game of Thrones books? Here is the order in which to read them:. The first Song of Ice and Fire book came out in 1996. It tells the sad tale of Ned Stark, the well-intentioned patriarch of House Stark who lost his head in King’s Landing.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: Steve Martin Did His Own Spin on ‘Cyrano’ in 1987

The Jan. 28 release of Joe Wright’s Cyrano, in which Peter Dinklage plays the lovelorn lead, is the latest example of Hollywood’s enduring infatuation with the 1897 Edmond Rostand play Cyrano de Bergerac. Among those to play Cyrano on the silver screen were José Ferrer (1950), Christopher Plummer (1962), Gérard Depardieu (1990) and Kevin Kline (2008). And that doesn’t include modernizations — the most memorable of which is 1987’s Roxanne. In that version, written by and starring a 41-year-old Steve Martin (Australia’s Fred Schepisi directed), the lead is not a French Army cadet but a small-town fireman named Charlie “C.D.” Bales...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey and His Wife Stun at Premiere for New Movie

Matthew McConaughey stepped out on the red carpet looking mighty spiffy. McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves attended the Sunday premiere of his new film Sing 2. The event took place in Los Angeles, California at the Greek Theatre. McConaughey had a tan suit with a black shirt and slicked back hair. Meanwhile, Alves stunned in a beige gown with numerous tiers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Kevin Costner Box Office Flop Turning Into Major Netflix Hit

When The Guardian hit box offices, it didn’t seem like fans were too thrilled or interested in the movie. But Kevin Costner and Ashton Kutcher’s flop of a film has been climbing the charts on Netflix. Over the course of the past week, it actually made it into Netflix’s Top 25 list.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

422K+
Followers
154K+
Post
204M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy