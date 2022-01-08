1 dead after car crashes into San Pedro home

One person is dead after a car crashed into a house in San Pedro Friday night.

The crash occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the 600 block of West 26th Street, according to Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department.

A sedan was moving at a high rate of speed on Kerckhoff Avenue when it collided with a parked car, sending it careening into a home, added Officer Nyugen of the LAPD.

A person was trapped inside the car, and they were declared dead at the scene, according to an alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department .

“Though the vehicle and one involved unit in a row of bungalow-style homes were significantly damaged, there are no other injuries,” the alert added.

The building’s structural integrity was compromised by the wreck, and the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety red-tagged one unit, declared it unfit for habitation, Nyugen said.

The identity of the dead person has not been released, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.