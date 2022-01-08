ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Westfield Public Health Bulletin: Changing pandemic rules reflect different variants, better science

By Juanita Carnes
MassLive.com
 2 days ago
‘Tis the nature of COVID and New England weather to change for better and for worse without a moment’s notice. The omicron variant surge continues with record number of cases locally and globally....

Massachusetts changing how it reports COVID hospitalizations in order to better reflect severity of illness

Massachusetts officials on Monday will change how they list COVID-19 hospitalizations in state data in order to show whether patients entered the hospital primarily because of the virus or whether they arrived for another ailment, but incidentally tested positive after being admitted. The state Department of Public Health announced Thursday...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
‘Don’t go sticking that COVID19 testing swab down your throat,’ FDA urges use of nasal swab as confusion about testing methods spreads

The Food and Drug Administration is urging people to avoid sticking COVID-19 testing swabs down their throat, encouraging patients to follow instructions and use a nasal swab. “Use swabs as instructed: via the nose,” the FDA wrote to Twitter as cases rise amid the omicron variant. People stopped following...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical Notes: Jan. 10, 2022

Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) Caregivers Support Group Virtual Meeting. HOLYOKE - The Holyoke FTD Caregiver’s Support Group will be holding its monthly meeting as a virtual Zoom meeting on Wednesday, Jan.12, 4 to 5 p.m. It is for caregivers of those afflicted with Frontotemporal Degeneration. FTD is a rare brain disease, and is the most common form of dementia in individuals under age 60 in the U.S. The purpose of the group is to help us to understand and learn about FTD, by sharing stories, ideas and emotions. The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month. All are welcome. For more information and to sign up for the group, please contact Sandy Wallis, AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) Affiliated Support Group Leader at 413-532-0543.
HOLYOKE, MA
COVID spike forces Framingham Public Schools to suspend extracurricular activities for two weeks

Framingham Public Schools suspended extracurricular activities over the next two weeks in the wake of an ongoing COVID-19 surge across the state and country. The district, which serves almost 9,000 students at 14 schools, will hold off on athletics, arts and after-school clubs, as of Friday, Jan. 7 through Jan. 22, the district announced in a message to families and staff. Late buses at the middle and high schools, including Flyers After School, are also suspended for two weeks.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
People in Business: Jan. 10, 2022

State Sen. Anne M. Gobi, D-Spencer, announced the appointment of Carolyn Fenerty, of Worcester, as legislative aide. She will support daily operations and constituent services. Fenerty is a 2020 graduate of the College of the Holy Cross, where she was a Fullbright Scholarship semi-finalist. While attending Holy Cross, she interned...
WORCESTER, MA
