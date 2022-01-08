Westfield Public Health Bulletin: Changing pandemic rules reflect different variants, better science

Frontotemporal Degeneration (FTD) Caregivers Support Group Virtual Meeting. HOLYOKE - The Holyoke FTD Caregiver’s Support Group will be holding its monthly meeting as a virtual Zoom meeting on Wednesday, Jan.12, 4 to 5 p.m. It is for caregivers of those afflicted with Frontotemporal Degeneration. FTD is a rare brain disease, and is the most common form of dementia in individuals under age 60 in the U.S. The purpose of the group is to help us to understand and learn about FTD, by sharing stories, ideas and emotions. The group meets on the second Wednesday of each month. All are welcome. For more information and to sign up for the group, please contact Sandy Wallis, AFTD (Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) Affiliated Support Group Leader at 413-532-0543.

