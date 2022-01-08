ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, CA

Omicron Impacts Staffing, Service at Bay Area Transit Agencies

By Shawn Chitnis
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pjac9_0dg9FKnv00

HAYWARD (KPIX) — Public transportation around the Bay Area continues to face shortages during the pandemic. Omicron infections have sent workers home, forcing some agencies to delay service and cancel trips.

“It’s hard, it’s really hard,” said Lisa Regan, a San Leandro resident waiting for an AC Transit bus Friday. “I mean I understand that — because they’re the drivers — but it’s hard on us, it’s hard on them.”

“I say forget it, I’m not going to wait, I’m going to walk,” said Leticia Piper about her frustration on some nights trying to catch a ride home from work. She lives in Hayward and takes AC Transit buses.

BART told KPIX on Friday that 40 employees had tested positive since mid-December. The agency has around 4,000 employees total. Missed shifts by those absences were covered with overtime and standby staff but some trips had to be canceled.

Many factors are contributing to trips that never get completed during the pandemic. A review of data from December says BART achieved 92.4% of service, according to the agency.

“That’s all I can really do, just hope it gets better and people come back to work,” said Mynor Tejada, a Hayward resident who uses AC Transit and BART.

Around 120 San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency staff have contracted COVID since late last month. Pre-existing worker shortages exacerbated Muni service disruptions, impacting wait times for riders.

“We haven’t canceled any routes yet, nothing like that so we’re just asking people to be patient with us,” said Erica Kato, chief spokesperson for SFTMA.

Golden Gate Transit said six daily trips were canceled this week, which is about three percent of its service.

“Kind of interesting because there are lot of people who have no job,” Angela Padilla said about staff shortages while waiting for the bus in Hayward.

VTA has more than 50 workers who are out on COVID-related illnesses but their primary concern remains a shortage in workers that has affected schedules since before the Omicron variant emerged.

“We hope it will help customers plan because we don’t see a particular resolution coming in any short-term period,” said VTA public information officer Stacey Hendler Ross.

Some of the riders in Hayward on Friday said they had other options to get around the Bay Area if service is delayed or canceled but others explained they were completely dependent on public transportation to commute.

“Hopefully they can hire more people and they can get some more buses out here,” Regan said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Bay Area Businesses Stung by Staff Shortages, Customer Falloff

BERKELEY (KPIX) — As COVID-19 infection rates soar in the Bay Area, some small businesses are making big changes to handle the omicron surge. A sign outside of Nathan and Company on College Avenue in Oakland instructs shoppers that no more than 12 customers are allowed inside the store at a time. “Last Thursday, we decided to go back to capacity restriction,” said owner Nathan Waldon. His smaller Piedmont Avenue store has a limit of six people and only one worker at a time is allowed behind the register. Other employees have to spread out. Waldon also bought a lot of rapid test kits...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Residents Asked To Limit 911 Calls To Severe Medical Emergencies

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As omicron cases have soared in San Francisco so have calls to 911, straining the system and eliciting a plea from officials Saturday for local residents to limit calls to severe medical emergencies. San Francisco Fire Chief Jeanine Nickolson said calls to 911 for medical assistance have jumped from 300-330 a day to more than 400 over the last week. “We are seeing a surge in 911 calls which is putting a strain on the system and what we are also seeing is many of our members off with COVID,” she said during a Saturday news...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Local Officials Issue Plea For Another Round Of COVID Aid For Struggling Restaurants

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Amid a surge in omicron cases and soaring costs because of supply chain issues, city leaders and restaurant industry officials have issued a dire warning that a wave of San Francisco Bay Area independent restaurants and bars could shut down for good unless Congress steps in again. The Independent Restaurant Coalition and 25 current and former U.S. mayors including those San Rafael’s Kate Colin, Oakland’s Libby Schaaf and San Francisco’s London Breed sent a letter to members of Congress on Friday. They asked the federal government to give out another round of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. ...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Thousands Seek COVID-19 Tests at San Mateo Event Center Site

SAN MATEO (KPIX) — People stopped by the San Mateo County Event Center all day to get tested for COVID-19 as part of a new operation run by Virus Geeks, the company that public health officials chose to increase capacity in the new year. “There is an absolute need ’cause what we’re finding out is: even with the over-the-counter antigen test, it does not detect omicron at its very early infection,” said Virus Geeks CEO Frank Lee. “The laboratories across the country are inundated, I don’t think they were prepared for this surge.” The company previously ran a testing site at the...
SAN MATEO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
San Leandro, CA
Traffic
Hayward, CA
Traffic
Hayward, CA
Health
San Francisco, CA
Coronavirus
Hayward, CA
Coronavirus
Hayward, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Health
San Leandro, CA
Government
San Francisco, CA
Traffic
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Hayward, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
City
San Leandro, CA
Local
California Traffic
CBS San Francisco

Milpitas Schools Offer Online Learning Amid Omicron Surge

MILPITAS (KPIX) — The Milpitas Unified School District will remain open Monday for in-person learning after initially planning on a weeklong quarantine. After its initial Friday announcement of a quarantine, district officials learned they does not have the authority to make that decision. It is one of many school districts around the Bay Area navigating the spread of COVID-19 from the Omicron variant while trying to keep students in school. “After consulting with the Santa Clara County Office of Education, we learned that we are not able to offer a ‘district-wide quarantine- as shared in our Friday communication. Community quarantines may...
MILPITAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Omicron-Fueled Case Surge Slams Bay Area Emergency Services

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KPIX) — From emergency responders to Bay Area hospitals — frontline health care workers are feeling the brunt of this COVID-19 surge powered by the highly infectious omicron variant. Doctors’ offices and Urgent Care centers are slammed. Unlike any other point in the pandemic, the omicron spike is putting pressure on the health care system, including emergency services. “I think it is fair to say that there’s a bit of a perfect storm brewing here in terms of impacts on our health care system in general,” said Steve Hill with Contra Costa County Fire. In Contra Costa, the surge is...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID Infections To Cause AC Transit Bus Delays

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — COVID infections among frontline workers at the Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will result in delays on bus routes beginning Friday, the district said. AC Transit said a spike in positive cases has been reported throughout employee ranks since the New Year’s holiday. COVID-related sick calls among bus drivers, mechanics and other employees are now resulting in “a discernable impact” on service. COVID protocols on testing, along with isolating employees who test positive, have symptoms, and who have been in close contact with anyone COVID-positive have caused staffing shortages that will effectively mean a route scheduled for 15-minute frequency may now mean a 30-minute wait for riders. AC Transit said that in isolated instances, the district could be forced to temporarily cancel a bus line. “Nevertheless, in keeping with our pandemic policies, we will equitably prioritize bus lines, including those to under-resourced, transit-dependent, and high-demand communities,” the district said in a press statement. Before planning their next commute, riders were asked to realtime bus arrivals at actransit.org/actransit-realtime.
ALAMEDA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Newsom Sends In National Guard Personnel To Increase Bay Area COVID Testing Capacity

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — With waiting times and frustrations growing, Gov. Gavin Newson activated National Guard troops Friday to bolster personnel manning several overwhelmed COVID-19 testing sites in the San Francisco Bay Area. The announcement comes as the spread of the omicron variant continues to surge, now accounting for at least 80% of all COVID-19 cases in California. “California has led the country’s fight against COVID-19, implementing first-in-the-nation public health measures that have helped save tens of thousands of lives,” Newsom said in a release. “We continue to support communities in their response to COVID by bolstering testing capacity.” Under Newsom’s order...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Transit#Transit Bus#Covid#Bay Area Transit Agencies#Kpix#Bart#Sftma#Golden Gate Transit#Vta
CBS San Francisco

COVID Omicron Surge: UCSF Expert Projects Peak, Falloff Within Weeks

MARTINEZ (KPIX 5) – Across California, coronavirus cases continue to rise sharply due to the omicron variant. Experts say that a rise in cases this sharp should mean it will die down just as quickly. As of Friday, the 7-day test positivity rate was above 21%, according to the California Department of Public Health. In Contra Costa County, cases are up 153% over the past week. “Every day we’ve had 15, 20 cancellations a day,” said  Candice Gliatto of Citrus Salon in Martinez. “So we’re just doing our best, trying to ride out the storm. Hopefully it is over soon.” Gliatto has been lucky,...
MARTINEZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County Officials Urge Schools To Remain Open During Omicron Surge

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — While schools districts across the San Francisco Bay Area have been suspending classes because of concerns over the growing number of omicron cases, Santa Clara County officials have issued an urgent plea on the importance of maintaining in-classroom instruction during the current surge. Santa Clara County Public Health Director, Dr. Sara Cody was joined by Dr. Mary Ann Dewan, the county superintendent of schools, in a video posted on Youtube on Friday urging the need for in-class instruction to continue and attempting to quell the growing concern among parents and teachers. “We’re in a time that feels...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Vallejo Latest To Announce City Hall Closure Due To Omicron Surge

VALLEJO (CBS SF) – City officials in Vallejo announced Friday that City Hall would be closed to the public for several weeks, joining other Bay Area communities that have closed facilities due to the COVID-19 omicron surge. According to a city statement, the closure will begin Monday and continue through February 28. City Hall services will only be held by phone, online or by virtual appointment. Drop boxes will be available for multiple departments, including housing, planning, building, public works and water billing. Boxes will also be available for those serving legal papers and for the submitting of claims. While City Hall is...
VALLEJO, CA
CBS San Francisco

VTA May Need Power of Eminent Domain for Downtown San Jose BART Project

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — Officials with the Valley Transit Authority say they may need to use the power of eminent domain to take over some parcels of land to build the BART to downtown San Jose project. Under the plan, the owners of the land would have to be fairly compensated. But some of the affected business owners argue the process is not fair. “The deadline that they’ve given us is by December of this year, December 2022, which we think is unreasonable. We are currently in the process of trying to find land, but it’s been a real challenge,” said Vice...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS San Francisco

Demonstrations in Bay Area Mark Jan. 6 With Call to Strengthen Voting Rights

WALNUT CREEK (KPIX) — In the Bay Area, people gathered in several cities at vigils commemorating the anniversary of a violent attack on our nation’s Capitol that took place Jan. 6, 2021. From a lively vigil in Walnut Creek to a march around the federal building in San Francisco, demonstrators gathered to denounce what happened a year ago. They’re concerned that America hasn’t learned its lesson. “It doesn’t feel like a year has passed. I remember that day so vividly,” Jamie Salcido with Indivisible ReSisters said. These protesters fear for the future of American democracy unless legislation to protect voting rights is...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Record December Rains Draw Spawning Salmon to Marin County Creeks

LAGUNITAS — What a difference six months can make. In July, Marin County creeks were almost bone dry and now there’s so much water running through them that salmon are spawning like no one has seen for decades. It is a testament to the unpredictability of nature that, after the second driest summer in state history, the salmon should have such ideal conditions for spawning. “I know, it’s the most exciting thing ever!” said Andrea Dorn, from El Cerrito. She was part of a group taking a SPAWN CreekWalk Tour Saturday afternoon at Samuel P. Taylor State Park. For the first time...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: San Jose Leaders Advance Booster Mandate For Indoor Events At City-Owned Facilities – ‘There’s No Benefit In Waiting’

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – A proposal for a vaccine booster mandate for indoor events at city-owned facilities in San Jose cleared another hurdle, passing unanimously in a City Council Rules Committee meeting on Wednesday. If approved, San Jose would be one of the largest government agencies to have such a requirement. Neither the Centers for Disease Control, or the State of California have a widespread booster mandate. Mayor Sam Liccardo first introduced the proposal late last year. “There’s no benefit in waiting. We see what’s happening throughout the country. We know we have a trajectory ourselves here in the Bay Area of...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Oakland Unified School District Warns Of Potential Sickout By Some Teachers

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The Oakland Unified School District has warned parents that some teachers may stage what they described as an “illegal sickout” on Friday, as school districts across the Bay Area face staffing shortages during the COVID-19 omicron surge. UPDATE: Oakland Teacher Sickout Calling for Increased COVID Safety Shuts Down 12 Schools “We need to be clear: this action – at whichever schools it occurs – is likely to significantly disrupt basic operation and instruction and will negatively impact the safety of students,” according to a district statement Thursday. The principal at Oakland Tech High School, meanwhile, sent a message to...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Pleasanton City Order to Take Down Parklets Puts Restaurants in a Pinch

PLEASANTON (KPIX) — Outdoor dining has become a lifeline for many restaurants in downtown Pleasanton and elsewhere during the pandemic, but now businesses are being ordered by the city to remove their parklets or face fines. The move comes right as rising COVID cases from the omicron variant have an increasing number of customers requesting outdoor seating, creating a problem for restaurants and diners alike. Many customers are not ready to go back inside. “It’s like, ‘Oh, how are we going to eat outside and still go to our favorite place?’ Because we don’t care for going inside,” explained said...
PLEASANTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Following Fiasco, Fremont Schools See Smoother Handouts Of Rapid COVID-19 Tests

FREMONT (KPIX 5) – Distribution of COVID-19 tests for families in the Fremont Unified School District went smoothly Thursday, after Wednesday’s event ended in frustration for many. Fremont Police were on hand Thursday to provide traffic control at multiple locations to distribute the tests, which were being handed out before classes resume next week. Police also made sure it wasn’t a bottleneck of cars like Wednesday. “And it took me 10 minutes…not bad ,” said one Fremont teacher who was in line at Irvington High School in Fremont. Cars line up at a Fremont Unified School District rapid COVID-19 distribution event on January...
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Peninsula Restaurateur Hit With Lawsuit by Serial ADA Filer Over Parklet

SAN CARLOS (KPIX) — A San Carlos restaurant owner is urging state lawmakers to step in after he was sued by a man who has filed thousands of lawsuits against California businesses over alleged violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act. “It is a legal scam,” said Francesco Ruggiero. “I’m not the first, I’m not the last person.” Ruggiero, who owns Delizie restaurant in the heart of San Carlos, was hit with the lawsuit last year. The plaintiff, Scott Johnson, is a quadriplegic. In court documents Johnson claims that Ruggiero’s tables at his restaurant’s outdoor parklet were not wheelchair-friendly. Before Johnson’s lawsuit, Ruggiero said...
SAN CARLOS, CA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: San Francisco Unified Faces Potential Teacher Sickout Amid Omicron Surge

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – As COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant continue to rise, the San Francisco Unified School District faces a potential sickout from teachers Thursday amid a heated debate over safety protocols. Almost 700 SFUSD teachers and aides called out sick on Wednesday, as schools across the Bay Area are struggling to keep staff in the classrooms after the holiday break. A petition circulating online is calling for a teacher sickout on Thursday for San Francisco Unified schools. Organizers said the district needs to do more to protect them during the pandemic. “You need to talk about the teachers....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
47K+
Followers
20K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy