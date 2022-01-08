'Concierge service' opens to Marshall Fire victims at Louisville bar

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Durst, the wealthy New York real estate heir and failed fugitive who was dogged for decades with suspicion in the disappearance and deaths of those around him before he was convicted last year of killing his best friend, has died. He was 78. Durst...
Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Monday said the U.S. and Russia have a better understanding of each other's concerns and priorities following a meeting between the two sides in Geneva triggered by Moscow’s military buildup on Ukraine’s border. Sherman, the number two diplomat in the State...
Actor and comedian Bob Saget, best known as the star of television’s “Full House,” was found dead Sunday in a hotel room in the Orlando, Florida, area, authorities said. He was 65. The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed his death, which was first reported by TMZ. Deputies...
At least 17 people, including eight children, are dead after a five-alarm fire in a residential high-rise building in the Bronx on Sunday, New York officials said. The city initially said 19 were killed but on Monday, Mayor Eric Adams revised the number to 17. The fire appears to have...
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol accused Rep. Jim Jordan of backtracking on his commitment to cooperate after the Ohio Republican said Sunday he would refuse to voluntarily appear before the panel. “Mr. Jordan has previously said that he would cooperate with the committee’s...
There is no evidence at this time that foul play or drugs played a role in the death of actor and comedian Bob Saget, authorities said Monday. The "Full House" actor died Sunday at the age of 65 in an Orlando, Florida, area hotel room. The District Nine Medical Examiner’s Office announced an autopsy was performed on Monday morning, and while the final results may take up to three months, initial findings showed "no evidence of drug use or foul play."
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The pilot of a small plane averted death twice in a span of minutes on Sunday, first when he crash-landed onto railroad tracks, then when Los Angeles police rescued him just before a commuter train smashed into the aircraft. Bodycam video showed the officers working...
CHICAGO (AP) — The leader of the Chicago Teachers Union on Monday blamed the city’s mayor for the continued standoff over COVID-19 protocols as classes for hundreds of thousands of students were canceled for a fourth day. CTU President Jesse Sharkey said union and district representatives negotiated until...
The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) has launched its first TV ad attacking Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), who announced on Sunday that he will run for reelection. In the new ad, called “Himself,” the DSCC describes Johnson as a self-serving politician who has pushed for laws that will benefit him and his wealthy political donors.
