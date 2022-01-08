WGN-TV’s Lauren Magiera: Last Bears game of the season, Fields is out, is it Nagy’s last game? Could Jim Harbaugh be the next coach?
WGN-TV's Lauren Magiera is back with WGN Radio's Dave Plier to preview this Sunday's Bears season finale, behind the scenes at Halas Hall, and Dave and Lauren's New Year's resolutions.
