Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, January 7, 2022

By Dave Jobe
 2 days ago

This is segment one of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, January 7, 2022. It features highlights of these high school basketball games.
Parkway West at Marquette
Ladue at Parkway Central
Westminster at Priory
Eureka at Parkway North
Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne and local prep sports expert Earl Austin Jr. previewed what’s to come in local high school basketball in 2022.

This is Segment 2 of the Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, January 7, 2022. It features highlights of these high school basketball games. Boys: Lutheran South at Duchesne and girls: Lutheran St. Charles at Duchesne. The segment also featured 7 foot 2 inch CBC center John Bol.

St. Louis surprise! Even Deion Sanders didn't know Kevin Coleman was choosing Jackson State

ST. LOUIS–St. Mary's High School senior wide receiver Kevin Coleman stunned the college football recruiting world Saturday, announcing his plans to attend Jackson State University, over a field of contenders that included Oregon, Miami, Florida State and others. Coleman made the commitment during the All-American Bowl game in San Antonio, where he played with other […]
Tigers upset #15 Alabama, 92-86

With Covid-19 infection behind them, the Missouri Tigers got back to basketball on Saturday with an upset win over #15 Alabama. Kobe Brown scored a game high 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the way for Mizzou. The Tigers got off to a quick start, leading 9-0. They trailed the Crimson Tide 43-40 at halftime, but Brown and his teammates rallied for the victory. At one point, Mizzou built an 18 point second half lead. Jarron Coleman scored 18 points to help the Missouri offense. Javon Pickett and DaJuan Gordon both chipped in 15 points each.
Blues dominate Capitals 5-1

After giving up the first goal of the game, the Blues dominated on of the East's best teams in the NHL, the Washington Capitals, winning 5-1 on Friday night at Enterprise Center. Goalie Ville Husso got his first start in net since December 7th and stopped 26 of 27 Washington shots. Pavel Buchnevich led the […]
All-American DB Announces Transfer Destination

In late December, former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph entered the transfer portal. On Saturday morning, he announced where he'll resume his college career. Joseph, a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-American, has officially transferred to Notre Dame. The reason Joseph is transferring to Notre Dame is...
Way-Too-Early College Football Preseason Top 25 Released

The 2021 college football season isn't over yet, as we've still got Monday night's national title game to play, but we've already got the 2022 season to look forward to. Which teams will be contending for the national championship next season?. A way-too-early college football preseason...
Billikens hold off Iona 68-67

In a game that got scheduled just yesterday, the Billikens slipped past Iona 68-67 on Saturday night at Chaifetz Arena. SLU was supposed to play at Saint Bonaventure today, but on Wednesday, their game was postponed due to Covid infections on the Saint Bonaventure team. Billikens head coach Travis Ford scrambled to get a game for his team and came up with an opponent, the college coach he played for at Kentucky, Rick Pitino. The long time coach is now running the program at Iona and agreed to come to St. Louis for this game.
Prep Wrestling Update – January 10th, 2022

(Tuesday January 4th Thru Saturday January 8th Results) We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Tigers and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and the Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals.
